EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Eroding key support level at 0.8680

- EUR/GBP capped below 0.8745, tests levels below 0.8680 support.
- Upside attempts remain limited below the 20-day SMA.
- Confirmation below 0.8680 might drive the pair towards 0.8620 and 0.8523.
The euro recovery attempt witnessed on Wednesday has been short-lived, and the pair has depreciated again, to explore prices below a key support level, at 0.8680. Euro rebound from week lows at 0.8688 has been unable to extend above the 20-day SMA, at 0.8750, and the pair has pulled lower on Thursday, weighed by a fairly disappointing ECB monetary policy statement.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Technical indicators on the 4-hour chart show the EUR/GBP biased lower, capped below the 50 and 100 SMA, converging at 0.8745 area. If the pair confirms below the mentioned 0.8680 level (April 14 and 17 lows), the bearish trend might gain traction pushing the pair towards 0.8620 (March 5 low) and 0.8523 (Feb. 28 low).
On the upside, the pair should break above the 50 and 100 SMAs at 0.8745 to ease bearish pressure, aiming then towards 0.8865 (23.6% Fib. Retracement of the March-April decline and April 21 high) and then 0.8990 (March 30 high).
EUR/GBP 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0950 as dollar suffers from month-end fixing
EUR/USD trades early Asia near a daily high of 1.0972, as the greenback sold-off against its European rivals. The ECB disappointed investors by leaving its QE programs unchanged amid devastating eurozone data.
GBP/USD surges above 1.26 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 as the dollar is losing ground. The UK is set to remain in lockdown for longer after seeing Germany's rise in its infection rate. PM Johnson is set to deliver his first coronavirus briefing.
The crypto moon war, chapter one
The strong upward movements are a prelude to the long-awaited bull market in cryptocurrencies. The strong rises hide a tough fight for market dominance. The Bitcoin halving and the launch of Ethereum 2.0 are the rockets that can propel the market towards the Moon.
Gold: Elliott Wave analysis shows that prices could be heading towards $1600
The price of gold has come off somewhat in recent sessions. The price has posted a new wave low taking out the USD 1692.38 support zone. More importantly, this means that the price has now made a lower high lower low formation on the hourly chart.
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery
WTI (June futures on Nymex) faced rejection once again near $18 mark on the road to recovery from the historic lows, as the bulls consolidate the latest upsurge around the 17 handle amid cautious market mood.