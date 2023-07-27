EUR/GBP Price Analysis: ECB concerns, oversold RSI conditions test sellers near 0.8550

- EUR/GBP remains on the back foot at weekly low during four-day losing streak, holds lower ground of late.
- Oversold RSI (14) conditions, pre-ECB anxiety check pair sellers targeting six-week-old horizontal support.
- Intraday buyers need validation from 0.8585 to retake control.
EUR/GBP languishes near the weekly low surrounding 0.8560 as bears struggle ahead of Thursday’s all-important European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision. Even so, the cross-currency pair remains bearish for the fourth consecutive day, poking the lowest level since July 14 of late.
It should be noted that the pre-ECB consolidation joins the oversold conditions of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) line, placed at 14, to challenge the EUR/GBP bears. However, the bearish MACD signals join dovish expectations from the ECB, despite a likely 0.25% rate hike, to keep the sellers hopeful.
Also favoring the EUR/GBP bears is the pair’s inability to cross the key moving averages during early Wednesday’s corrective bounce.
With this, the cross-currency pair appears well set to test the 10-week-old horizontal support zone surrounding 0.8520. However, the 11-month low near 0.8500, marked earlier in July, could test the EUR/GBP bears afterward.
In a case where the quote remains bearish past 0.8500, it becomes vulnerable to drop toward the February 2022 peak of near 0.8475.
On the flip side, the 200-SMA level of 0.8580 guards the immediate upside of the EUR/GBP pair ahead of the convergence of the 100-SMA and one-week-old descending resistance line, close to 0.8585 by the press time.
Following that, the quote may aim for the tops marked on June 22 and 28, respectively near 0.8635 and 0.8660, before challenging the monthly top of 0.8700.
EUR/GBP: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8565
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.8566
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8584
|Daily SMA50
|0.86
|Daily SMA100
|0.8693
|Daily SMA200
|0.8728
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8586
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8561
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8701
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.857
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8571
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8577
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8556
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8546
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.853
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8582
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8597
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8607
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1100 ahead of ECB decision
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1100, extending gains in the European session. The pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day amid a broad-based US Dollar weakness and upbeat mood ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2950 on weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD scales higher for the third straight day and climbs to over a one-week high above 1.2950. The ongoing US Dollar retracement from the two-week top acts as a tailwind for the pair. Diminishing odds for more aggressive rate hikes by BoE warrant some caution for bulls.
Gold recovery lost momentum above $1,970, eyes on US GDP
Gold price (XAU/USD) loses its traction after rising towards $1,982 heading into the early European session. Precious metals trade on a positive note for the third successive day on Thursday.
Compound price rally boosts COMP demand; nearly eclipses Stellar and Bitcoin Cash
Compound price action over the past couple of days has made its investors a very happy bunch. With every passing day, the demand for the altcoin can be seen rising to an extent where it is just shy of defeating top cryptocurrencies in this regard.
European Central Bank Preview: Last hike? Not so fast, Lagarde set to lift Euro for three reasons Premium
Economic winter is coming to the Eurozone – at least according to the latest surveys coming out of the old continent. Will it make this near-certain European Central Bank interest-rate hike the last one in the cycle?