EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Drops to over 1-week lows, below 0.8900 mark

- EUR/GBP witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight session on Tuesday.
- The technical set-up still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
The EUR/GBP cross edged lower for the second straight session and retreated further from the key 0.90 psychological mark, or near two-month tops set last Thursday. The dropped to over one-week lows during the mid-European session, with bears maintaining their dominant position below the 0.8900 mark.
This is closely followed by 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 0.9500-0.8671 fall, around the 0.8875 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing breakthrough will indicate that the cross might have already topped out, paving the way for additional weakness.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been correcting from higher levels – are still holding in the bullish territory. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before confirming the bearish bias and positioning for any further depreciating move.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront immediate resistance near the 0.8925 region, above which bulls are likely to aim back to challenge the 0.9000 mark. The latter coincides with 38.2% Fibo. level, which if cleared should pave the way for some follow-through strength.
The cross might then accelerate the move towards the 0.9060-65 intermediate resistance en-route the 50% Fibo. level near the 0.9100 round-figure mark.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8893
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|0.8939
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8827
|Daily SMA50
|0.8869
|Daily SMA100
|0.8698
|Daily SMA200
|0.8701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8958
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8928
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8894
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8911
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.894
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8947
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8925
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8912
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8896
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8955
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8971
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8985
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
