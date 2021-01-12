EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Dives to fresh monthly lows, around 0.8935-30 key support

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP remained under some intense selling pressure for the fourth straight session.
  • Oversold conditions on hourly charts warrant caution before placing fresh bearish bets.
  • The cross still seems vulnerable to slide further to retest November 2020 swing lows.

The EUR/GBP cross witnessed some heavy selling for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday and continued losing ground through the mid-European session. The momentum dragged the cross to fresh monthly lows, with bears now eyeing some follow-through weakness below the 0.8935-30 region.

With oscillators on the daily chart holding in the negative territory and still far from being in the oversold zone, a convincing break will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. This, in turn, might turn the EUR/GBP cross vulnerable to weaken further below the 0.8900 round-figure mark.

The next relevant target for bearish traders is pegged near November swing lows, around the 0.8860 region, which has been acting as a strong base for the EUR/GBP cross since June 2020. Failure to defend the mentioned support level should pave the way for an extension of the downward trajectory.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts are already flashing oversold conditions and warrants some near-term consolidation or a modest bounce before the next leg down. That said, any attempted recovery is more likely to remain capped near 200-day SMA, around the 0.8980-85 region.

A subsequent move back above the key 0.9000 psychological mark might negate the near-term bearish outlook and prompt some short-covering move. The EUR/GBP cross might then climb further towards the 0.9055-60 intermediate resistance en-route the next major hurdle, just ahead of the 0.9100 mark.

EUR/GBP 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8936
Today Daily Change -0.0054
Today Daily Change % -0.60
Today daily open 0.899
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9031
Daily SMA50 0.9007
Daily SMA100 0.9038
Daily SMA200 0.8988
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9037
Previous Daily Low 0.8989
Previous Weekly High 0.9085
Previous Weekly Low 0.8944
Previous Monthly High 0.923
Previous Monthly Low 0.8929
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9007
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9019
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8973
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8957
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8925
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9021
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9053
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.907

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial

GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial

GBP/USD trades close to 1.3600 after BOE's Bailey downplayed negative rate expectations, by calling it a controversial issue. The cable also remains buoyed by an increase in the UK's vaccination campaign and tentative signs of the disease peaking in London. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD edges up as markets stabilize

EUR/USD edges up as markets stabilize

EUR/USD has bounced from the lows and is hovering around 1.2150 amid calmer markets. US yields remain elevated as the Fed mulls tapering bond buying. Coronavirus developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region

XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region

A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain traction and move away from one-month lows. Rallying US bond yields, underlying bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any strong move up.

Gold news

Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes

Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes

Investors in the cryptocurrency market are keen on buying the dip following the bearish waves on Monday. Bitcoin tested support at $30,000 but has recovered above $35,000.

Read more

US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50

US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50

The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have met some important resistance in the 90.70 region at the beginning of the week.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures