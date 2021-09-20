EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Crosses short-term upside hurdle on the way to 100-SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP takes the bids to refresh intraday top, crosses fortnightly resistance line.
  • Firmer Momentum, sustained break of immediate hurdle directs bulls to 100-SMA.
  • Key Fibonacci retracement levels, monthly low challenge bears.

EUR/GBP refreshes intraday low to 0.8546, up 0.12% on a day during early Monday.

The cross-currency pair recently pierced a downward sloping trend line from September 07, extending a rebound from the monthly low.

Given the upbeat Momentum line favoring the break of immediate resistance, now support, EUR/GBP is ready for further upside towards another key hurdle, namely 100-SMA near 0.8565.

It should be noted that the pair’s upside past 0.8565 will enable it to aim for the 0.8600 threshold, comprising the early month peak.

Meanwhile, pullback moves below the stated resistance-turned-support, near 0.8538, will direct the quote to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August 10 to September 07 upside close to 0.8510.

Also acting as a downside filter is the monthly low of the 0.8500 psychological magnet.

To sum up, EUR/GBP is up for a north-run towards the monthly low but 100-SMA will challenge the bulls.

EUR/GBP: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8547
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.13%
Today daily open 0.8536
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8564
Daily SMA50 0.8546
Daily SMA100 0.8574
Daily SMA200 0.867
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8553
Previous Daily Low 0.8523
Previous Weekly High 0.8563
Previous Weekly Low 0.8501
Previous Monthly High 0.8599
Previous Monthly Low 0.845
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8541
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8534
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8521
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8507
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8491
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8552
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8568
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8582

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bullish hourly divergence, 38.2% ratio eyed

EUR/USD: Bullish hourly divergence, 38.2% ratio eyed

EUR/USD has stalled and is steady in the open. The bears have been in control to this point after breaking back below the 200-hour EMA.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: A critical watch on BoE and Fed week

GBP/USD: A critical watch on BoE and Fed week

It is a critical week for GBP/USD traders as we have both the BOE and the Fed meetings. GBP/USD is moving sideways in a consolidated market, hugging a bullish 200 EMA channel, albeit pressured by a firm US dollar as investors survey the conditions of the market's risk profile. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: Steady as she goes on Fed week

Gold: Steady as she goes on Fed week

Gold is flat during holiday thin markets with both Tokyo and China out today. Gold vs the US dollar has traded in a narrow range between $1,751.27 low and a $1,755.29 high.  

Gold News

Bitcoin might be safe from a global stock market crisis

Bitcoin might be safe from a global stock market crisis

BTC’s lack of integration with traditional finance and its inability to be forcefully sold to cover financial losses mean the price might not ‘collapse’ if there is a global stock market meltdown.

Read more

Evergrande: Risk-off tone for APAC, a USD win-win scenario, bad for AUD

Evergrande: Risk-off tone for APAC, a USD win-win scenario, bad for AUD

The open could be in for a risk-off ride to start the week due to China's embattled developer, Evergrande, being on the brink of default. The potential fallout of Evergrande could have contagion implications that spill outside China’s financial market borders.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures