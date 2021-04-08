EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Corrects from one-month tops, bullish potential intact

- EUR/GBP witnessed some selling on Thursday and eroded a part of the overnight strong move up.
- A sustained breakthrough a bullish falling wedge supports prospects for additional near-term gains.
- Dips might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 0.8600 support zone.
The EUR/GBP cross edged lower through the first half of the trading action on Thursday and extended the previous day's modest pullback from over one month tops. The cross was last seen hovering near the lower end of its intraday range, around the 0.8625-20 region, down 0.15% for the day.
Looking at the technical picture, the previous day's follow-through positive move pushed the cross beyond 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and a short-term descending trend-line resistance. The momentum, however, stalled near the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 0.9218-0.8472 decline.
The mentioned trend-line, along with another downward sloping line constituted the formation of a bullish falling wedge pattern. A sustained move beyond suggests that the EUR/GBP cross might have bottomed out and support prospects for an extension of the recovery from over one-year lows.
The constructive set-up is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started moving into the bullish territory. That said, slightly overbought RSI (14) on hourly charts held bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped the upside for the EUR/GBP cross.
Nevertheless, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders. Hence, any subsequent slide towards the falling wedge resistance breakpoint, now turned support might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bullish positions and remain limited near the 0.8600 mark.
On the flip side, the overnight swing high, around the 0.8660-65 region (23.6% Fibo.) should continue to act as an immediate hurdle. Some follow-through buying will reaffirm the bullish outlook and push the EUR/GBP cross beyond the 0.8700 mark, towards the 0.8730-40 area, closer to 38.2% Fibo. level.
EUR/GBP 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8624
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.8642
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8567
|Daily SMA50
|0.8647
|Daily SMA100
|0.8816
|Daily SMA200
|0.893
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8664
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8582
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8563
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8493
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8674
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8503
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8632
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8613
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8595
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8547
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8513
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8676
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8711
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8758
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
