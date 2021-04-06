EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Clings to strong gains near one-week tops, around mid-0.8500s

- A strong pickup in demand for the euro prompted an intraday short-covering around EUR/GBP.
- A sustained move beyond 200-hour SMA was also seen as a trigger for intraday bullish traders.
- Overbought RSI on the 1-hour chart, bearish oscillators on the daily chart warrant some caution.
The EUR/GBP cross witnessed an aggressive short-covering move on Tuesday and rallied to one-week tops, around mid-0.8500s during the mid-European session.
The shared currency got a strong lift following a Bloomberg report that the EU may hit its vaccination target much earlier than projected – by the end of June. Apart from this, the emergence of some selling around the British pound provided an additional boost to the EUR/GBP cross.
Looking at the technical picture, extremely oversold RSI (14) on the daily chart turned out to be a key factor that assisted the EUR/GBP cross to rebound swiftly from over one-year lows. A sustained move beyond 200-hour SMA was seen as another trigger for intraday bullish traders.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart have recovered from the negative territory but are yet to confirm a bullish bias. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before confirming that the EUR/GBP cross has bottomed out and positioning for any further gains.
From current levels, a subsequent move up is likely to confront some resistance near the 0.8575-80 region, above which the EUR/GBP cross might aim to reclaim the 0.8600 mark. The next relevant tarted on the upside is pegged near the 0.8630 supply zone ahead of mid-0.8600s.
On the flip side, the 100-hour SMA, currently around the 0.8530-25 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is followed by the key 0.8500 psychological mark, which if broken might turn the EUR/GBP cross vulnerable to resume its well-established bearish trend.
Bearish traders might then drag the EUR/GBP cross back towards the 0.8470 region, or the lowest level since February 2020 touched in the previous session.
EUR/GBP 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8553
|Today Daily Change
|0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65
|Today daily open
|0.8498
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8562
|Daily SMA50
|0.8656
|Daily SMA100
|0.8823
|Daily SMA200
|0.8935
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8512
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8472
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8563
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8493
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8674
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8503
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8487
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8497
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8476
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8454
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8435
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8516
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8534
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8556
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs above 1.1800
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1830, resuming its advance as the safe-haven dollar takes a hit from easing government bond yields.The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slides below 1.70%
GBP/USD falls from highs as dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, down from the highs around 1.39, triggered after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD bulls challenge 200-period SMA, around $1,735 region
A softer risk tone, retreating US bond yields assisted gold to gain traction on Tuesday. A modest pickup in the USD demand kept a lid on any further gains for the commodity. The set-up favours intraday bullish traders, through mixed oscillators warrant caution.
BREAKING: Cryptos surge as Fidelity announces new Bitcoin trade group
Fidelity Investments has launched a new Bitcoin trade group in conjunction with Coinbase, Square, and other investment firms. The group will aim to help Bitcoin and other cryptos to get regulated.
S&P 500: Profit taking halts record rally, but bulls still in charge
Equity markets reached fresh highs on Monday as Friday's strong employment report filtered through. The Nasdaq continues to make up for lost time as the growth versus value stock debate steps up a gear.