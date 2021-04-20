EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Clings to intraday gains near 0.8630 region, bullish bias remains

- EUR/GBP regained positive traction on Tuesday and recovered a part of the overnight losses.
- The set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
- A sustained break below the 0.8565 region is needed to negate the near-term positive outlook.
The EUR/GBP cross edged higher through the mid-European session and refreshed daily tops, around the 0.8635 region in the last hour. The momentum allowed the cross to recover a part of the previous day's losses to sub-0.8600 levels, or near two-week lows.
The mentioned handle marked a confluence region comprising of 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.8472-0.8719 strong recovery move from over one-year lows. This should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been losing positive momentum – are still holding in the positive territory. This, along with the emergence of some dip-buying on Tuesday, supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
From current levels, any subsequent positive move might confront resistance near the 0.8660 area, marking the 23.6% Fibo. level and 50-period SMA confluence. A sustained move beyond will reaffirm the constructive outlook and push the cross back above the 0.8700 mark.
This is closely followed by the recent swing highs, around the 0.8715-20 region. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the EUR/GBP cross to the 0.8740-50 supply zone, above which bulls might aim to reclaim the 0.8800 mark for the first time since early February.
On the flip side, the 0.8600-0.8590 region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support. A convincing break below will negate any near-term positive bias and turn the EUR/GBP cross vulnerable to test the 61.8% Fibo. level support near the 0.8565 region.
Failure to defend the mentioned support levels would expose the key 0.8500 psychological mark before the EUR/GBP cross eventually drops to challenge YTD lows, around the 0.8470 region.
EUR/GBP 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.863
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|0.8608
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8604
|Daily SMA50
|0.8625
|Daily SMA100
|0.8796
|Daily SMA200
|0.8917
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8673
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8589
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8719
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8674
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8503
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8621
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8641
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8574
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8539
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.849
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8658
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8707
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8742
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 amid upbeat UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.40, off its highs as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD tests key Fibo resistance at $1,775
XAU/USD rebounds after closing in the negative territory on Monday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is edging lower on Tuesday. Additional gains are likely if gold manages to clear $1,775 resistance.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.