EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Clings to gains near 2-1/2-week tops on upbeat Eurozone PMIs

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP climbed to over two-week tops in reaction to upbeat French/German PMI prints.
  • Bulls await a move beyond 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart before placing fresh bets.

The EUR/GBP cross edged higher through the early European session and shot to two-and-half-week tops, around the 0.8645 region in the last hour.

The shared currency found some support following the release of better-than-expected PMI prints from France and Germany. On the other hand, softer UK consumer inflation figures further contributed to the British pound's relative underperformance against its European counterpart.

From a technical perspective, the uptick stalled near a resistance marked by the 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart. Bulls might wait for some follow-through buying beyond the mentioned barrier before positioning for an extension of the recent bounce from over one-year lows.

Meanwhile, oscillators on hourly charts have been gaining positive traction but are yet to confirm a bullish bias on the daily chart. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bullish trades amid a spike in COVID-19 infections and pandemic-related lockdowns in Europe.

That said, a sustained move beyond the said hurdle could push the EUR/GBP cross beyond monthly swing highs, around the 0.8665-70 region. The momentum could further get extended towards the 0.8700 mark, above which bulls might aim to retest the 0.8730-35 supply zone.

On the flip side, a short-term descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, currently around the 0.8600 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent slide might be seen as an opportunity to initiate bullish positions and remain limited.

EUR/GBP 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8635
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 0.8617
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8604
Daily SMA50 0.8719
Daily SMA100 0.8862
Daily SMA200 0.8957
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8645
Previous Daily Low 0.8598
Previous Weekly High 0.864
Previous Weekly Low 0.8533
Previous Monthly High 0.886
Previous Monthly Low 0.8539
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8627
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8616
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8595
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8573
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8548
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8642
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8667
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8689

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains

EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains

The USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to rebound from the 1.1800 mark. Renewed coronavirus jitters might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside. Investors now look forward to comments by ECB’s Lagarde and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.37 on the road to recovery, Bailey eyed

GBP/USD battles 1.37 on the road to recovery, Bailey eyed

GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 following its corrective pullback from seven-week low. US Treasury yields pause three-day downtrend amid vaccine, stimulus hopes. Brexit jitters return over fishing. BOE’s Haldane expects quick recovery, as traders await Governor Bailey’s speech.

GBP/USD News

Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level

Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level

Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.

Read more

XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area

XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.

Gold News

The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP

The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP

The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures