EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Challenges 100-HMA following the bullish breakout

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • EUR/GBP pushes above key 200-HMA after falling wedge breakout.
  • 100-HMA, however, challenges the bulls’ commitment.
  • Further upside remains on cards amid bullish RSI.

EUR/GBP is extending gains on the 0.9000 level, benefiting from bigger losses in the pound when compared to its European peers.

Broad-based US dollar strength, in the wake of rising Treasury yields and stimulus hopes, weighs heavily on most of the major G10 currencies on Monday.

From the near-term technical perspective, EUR/GBP has broken through the falling wedge pattern, confirming an upside break.

The bulls extended control thereafter, as the price pierced above the critical resistance at 0.9028, where the 200- hourly moving average (HMA) and 50-HMA coincide.

However, the 100-HMA resistance at 0.9035 seems to be capping the immediate upside. Acceptance above the latter could open towards 0.9050 and beyond.

To the downside, the pattern resistance now support at 0.9020 could restrict any pullback, below which the 21-HMA 0.9013 could be tested.

EUR/GBP: Hourly chart

EUR/GBP: Additional levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9031
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 0.9014
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9037
Daily SMA50 0.9007
Daily SMA100 0.9038
Daily SMA200 0.8987
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.905
Previous Daily Low 0.8994
Previous Weekly High 0.9085
Previous Weekly Low 0.8944
Previous Monthly High 0.923
Previous Monthly Low 0.8929
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9015
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9029
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8988
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8963
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8932
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9045
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9076
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9102

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength

XAU/USD climbs back above $1850 level, closer to session tops

Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed

US Dollar refreshes two-week high, bulls eye 200-bar SMA

