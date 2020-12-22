EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Buyers stay hopeful above 0.8983

- EUR/GBP keeps recovery moves from 0.9069 amid bullish MACD, strong RSI.
- Sustained trading above 12-day-old horizontal support, 50-bar SMA favor buyers.
- Monthly top, yearly peak on the bulls’ radars.
EUR/GBP justifies the previous day’s bounce off 50-bar SMA while taking the bids near 0.9127, up 0.39% intraday, ahead of Tuesday’s London open.
In addition to the successful U-turn from the key SMA, the pairs’ ability to stay strong beyond the multiple lows marked since December 04, at 0.8983, also favors the EUR/GBP bulls. Furthermore, upbeat RSI conditions and bullish MACD add strength to the north-run.
That said, the quote currently eyes the monthly peak surrounding 0.9230, a break of which will accelerate the uptrend towards September’s high near 0.9291.
While the 0.9300 round-figure is expected to test the bulls past-0.9291, any further upside may not hesitate to challenge the year top close to the 0.9500 round-figure.
Alternatively, 50-bar SMA around 0.9085 offers immediate support to the pair ahead of the stated horizontal support near 0.8980.
If at all the EUR/GBP bears manage to break the 0.8980 level, the monthly bottom of 0.8929 and the late November lows near 0.8865 could return to the charts.
EUR/GBP four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9126
|Today Daily Change
|34 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37%
|Today daily open
|0.9092
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9029
|Daily SMA50
|0.9016
|Daily SMA100
|0.9038
|Daily SMA200
|0.8989
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9218
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9064
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9157
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8983
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9069
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8861
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9159
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9123
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9032
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8971
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8878
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9185
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9278
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9339
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
