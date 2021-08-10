EUR/GBP prints minute gains on Tuesday in the Asian trading session.

Probable upside if price decisively moves beyond 0.8490.

Momentum oscillators hold onto the oversold zone with a bearish sentiment.

EUR/GBP continues to grind shallow price movement on Tuesday tracing the previous session’s lull performnce.

At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8478, up 0.04% for the day.

EUR/GBP daily chart

On the daily chart, the EUR/GBP cross has been trading lower since the high made on April 26 around 0.8719. The formation of Doji candlesticks indicates indecisiveness among traders.

A sustained move below the intraday low would meet the levels last seen in 2020, with the first downside target placed on 27 February 2020 at 0.8433.

In doing so, EUR/GBP bears would then make a way to reach the 0.8405 horizontal support level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the oversold zone. Any downtick in the MACD would prompt bears to retest the low of February 26 at 0.8356.

Alternatively, if price moves higher, in that case, the first upside target emerges at the 0.8490 horizontal resistance level.

Next, the bulls would aim at the 0.8510 horizontal resistance level followed by the high made on August 5 at 0.8528.

EUR/GBP additional levels

EUR/GBP Overview Today last price 0.8479 Today Daily Change 0.0003 Today Daily Change % 0.04 Today daily open 0.8476 Trends Daily SMA20 0.8542 Daily SMA50 0.8566 Daily SMA100 0.8596 Daily SMA200 0.8733 Levels Previous Daily High 0.8486 Previous Daily Low 0.8461 Previous Weekly High 0.8558 Previous Weekly Low 0.847 Previous Monthly High 0.867 Previous Monthly Low 0.85 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8471 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8477 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8463 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8449 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8437 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8488 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.85 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8513



