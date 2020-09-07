EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls remain in control, eyeing to reclaim 0.9000 mark

  • EUR/GBP gained some strong traction on Monday and rallied to near two-week tops.
  • Any subsequent strength is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 0.9020 region.

The intense selling pressure around the British pound pushed the EUR/GBP cross to near two-week tops in the last hour, with bulls now eyeing to reclaim the key 0.9000 psychological mark.

Any subsequent positive move is likely to confront a stiff resistance near a short-term descending trend-line, around the 0.9020 region. The mentioned level coincides with a three-month-old ascending trend-line support breakpoint and 50-SMA on the 4-hourly chart, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators have been gaining positive traction on hourly charts and also recovered from the negative territory on the daily chart. The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for an eventual breakthrough the said confluence barrier amid the heavily offered tone surrounding the British pound.

On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near the 0.8960 horizontal zone. Any further slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited. The cross is more likely to find decent support just ahead of the 0.8900 round-figure mark, which should now act as a strong base for the major.

That said, some follow-through selling might negate any near-term bullish bias and turn the cross vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards the 0.8865-60 horizontal support.

EUR/GBP daily chart

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8981
Today Daily Change 0.0064
Today Daily Change % 0.72
Today daily open 0.8917
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.898
Daily SMA50 0.9019
Daily SMA100 0.8954
Daily SMA200 0.8784
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8952
Previous Daily Low 0.89
Previous Weekly High 0.8967
Previous Weekly Low 0.8866
Previous Monthly High 0.907
Previous Monthly Low 0.8909
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.892
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8932
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8894
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8871
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8842
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8946
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8975
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8998

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

