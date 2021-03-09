EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls looking to the 38.2% Fibo retracement of daily bearish impulse

EUR/GBP bulls are stepping up to the table.

The cross has been held up at critical support and the focus is on the upside at this juncture.

EUR/GBP is on the verge of a significant upside correction and the following illustrates were the hourly chart's resistance needs to break first.

Weekly chart

Daily chart

The daily chart has the price headed towards the 38.2% Fibonacci having met weekly support.

Hourly chart

The hourly chart shows that the price is moving into a bullish environment and will be expected to test the trendline resistance.

A break of which and restest of what will then become a counter trendline would lead to the anticipation of a bullish impulse to the target.