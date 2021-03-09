EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls looking to the 38.2% Fibo retracement of daily bearish impulse

- EUR/GBP bulls are stepping up to the table.
- The cross has been held up at critical support and the focus is on the upside at this juncture.
EUR/GBP is on the verge of a significant upside correction and the following illustrates were the hourly chart's resistance needs to break first.
Weekly chart
Daily chart
The daily chart has the price headed towards the 38.2% Fibonacci having met weekly support.
Hourly chart
The hourly chart shows that the price is moving into a bullish environment and will be expected to test the trendline resistance.
A break of which and restest of what will then become a counter trendline would lead to the anticipation of a bullish impulse to the target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Consolidates recent gains around 0.7700 on RBA’s Lowe, eyes on China inflation
AUD/USD drops over 10-pips as RBA’s Lowe indirectly cites inflation fears. Risk-on mood, US dollar weakness back bulls before US fiscal stimulus announcement, upbeat data at home also favored upside.
Gold bulls eye US covid stimulus update for fresh moves above $1,700
Gold wavers in a choppy range after printing the heaviest gains in two months. Market sentiment stays positive amid hopes of US stimulus, economic recovery. CPI from China, US will decorate calendar, virus/vaccine updates shouldn’t be missed as well.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.1900
The EUR/USD pair trades around the 1.1900 figure amid the broad dollar’s weakness. Bullish potential limited as long as below 1.1970.
Dogecoin price could reach $1, says billionaire Mark Cuban
Dogecoin price has once again spiked towards $0.063 after Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks predicted that the digital asset should reach $1.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.