EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls looking to seize control amid descending trend-line breakout

- EUR/GBP gained strong traction on Tuesday and broke through a one-week-old trading range.
- The set-up supports prospects for additional gains towards the 0.8665 intermediate resistance.
- The emergence of some dip-buying should help limit the downside near the 0.8600 round-figure.
The EUR/GBP cross continued scaling higher through the first half of the European session and shot to one-and-half-week tops, around the 0.8640 region in the last hour.
Tuesday's strong positive momentum assisted the cross to confirm a bullish breakout through a one-week-old trading range. A subsequent strength beyond the 0.8615 confluence hurdle suggests that the EUR/GBP cross has formed a strong base near the 0.8550-40 region.
The mentioned barrier comprised of 100-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart and a short-term descending trend-line, extending from January 22 highs. This, in turn, might have already set the stage for an extension of the ongoing recovery move from multi-month lows.
The constructive set-up is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the 4-hourly chart have been gaining positive traction. That said, oscillators on the daily chart – though have recovered from the bearish territory – are yet to confirm the bullish outlook.
Nevertheless, the EUR/GBP cross now seems poised to build on intraday gains and climb further towards an intermediate resistance near the 0.8665 region. Some follow-through buying should assist bulls to aim back towards reclaiming the 0.8700 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, any pullback towards the trend-line/100-period SMA confluence resistance breakpoint could now be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the recent trading range hurdle, around the 0.8600 mark.
EUR/GBP 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8634
|Today Daily Change
|0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|0.8585
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8626
|Daily SMA50
|0.877
|Daily SMA100
|0.8888
|Daily SMA200
|0.8968
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.86
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8554
|Previous Weekly High
|0.863
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8548
|Previous Monthly High
|0.886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8539
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8572
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.856
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8534
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8514
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8605
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8625
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.865
