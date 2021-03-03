EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls look to validate run-up towards 0.8700, UK budget in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP wavers around intraday top after breaking 10-week-old resistance the previous day.
  • Short-term resistance line, 21-day SMA stands tall to test the bulls amid upbeat MACD.
  • Bears will eye breakdown of 0.8600 for fresh entries.

EUR/GBP prints mild gains while struggling to keep the bulls hopeful around 0.8660 during the pre-European session on Wednesday. The pair becomes key for the day considering the scheduled release of Eurozone PMIs and the UK budget.

Given the high hopes from the British budget, any disappointment in the form of a future tax hike could derail the upbeat sentiment.

However, technical formations favor buyers after the pair crossed a descending trend line from December 21 the previous day.

The moves also gain support from the bullish MACD, which in turn directs EUR/GBP optimists to the next key hurdles, namely a descending trend line from January 22 and 21-day SMA, respectively around 0.8685 and 0.8705.

Meanwhile, EUR/GBP sellers are less likely to return unless witnessing a daily closing below the 0.8600 round-figure, following that the multi-month low flashed last week near 0.8540 will be the key to watch.

Overall, EUR/GBP has already flashed initial signals for a trend change that need confirmation.

EUR/GBP daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8662
Today Daily Change 6 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 0.8656
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8705
Daily SMA50 0.8846
Daily SMA100 0.8931
Daily SMA200 0.8984
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8667
Previous Daily Low 0.8637
Previous Weekly High 0.8731
Previous Weekly Low 0.8539
Previous Monthly High 0.886
Previous Monthly Low 0.8539
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8656
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8649
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.864
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8624
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.861
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.867
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8684
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.87

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

