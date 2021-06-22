EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls look to capture 20 SMA near 0.8570

- EUR/GBP gathers momentum to trade higher in the European session.
- Bulls find support at the double bottom formation near the 0.8550 mark.
- Momentum oscillator holds onto the negative territory.
EUR/GBP manages to gather some upside movement following the previous heavy sell-off on Tuesday.
At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8559, up 0.13% for the day.
EUR/GBP 4-hour chart
On the 4-hour chart, the EUR/GBP cross has been consolidating above the 0.8550 level, with multiple supports making it a critical level to trade. The descending trendline from the high of 0.8647 exerts selling pressure on the pair.
If price breaks the intraday high, then it could test the 20-day Simple Moving Average(SMA) at 0.8570 followed by the 0.8585 horizontal resistance level
That said, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator which reads below the midline warns EUR/GBP bulls. Any uptick in the MACD would then push price higher toward the previous day’s high at 0.8601.
Alternatively, if price reverses, then it could crawl back to the low of June 21 in the vicinity of 0.8550 area.
A break below 0.8550 could ignite a fresh round of selling toward the levels last visible in March. The bears would be ready to occupy March 26 low at 0.8534 followed by the low made on March 29 at 0.8505.
EUR/GBP additional levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8559
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.8551
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.86
|Daily SMA50
|0.8631
|Daily SMA100
|0.8635
|Daily SMA200
|0.8828
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8602
|Previous Daily Low
|0.855
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8628
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8542
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8711
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8561
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8569
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8582
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8533
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8515
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8481
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8585
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8638
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
