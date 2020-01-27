EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls look for entry beyond 0.8500

- EUR/GBP trades above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
- 200-bar SMA, two-week-old resistance line guard near-term upside.
- Sellers keep eyes on the December month lows.
EUR/GBP extends its gradual recovery from Friday to 0.8447 while heading into the European session on Monday.
Thursday’s top near 0.8460 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s declines from January 14 to January 24, at 0.8470, can please buyers during further pullback.
Even so, a confluence of 200-bar SMA and fortnight-long falling trend line, around 0.8500, will be the tough nut to crack for buyers, which if broken could recall 0.8555 back to the charts.
On the contrary, 0.8415 and 0.8390 could entertain sellers ahead of dragging the quote towards 0.8375 and December month top surrounding 0.8275.
EUR/GBP four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8446
|Today Daily Change
|12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.8434
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8504
|Daily SMA50
|0.8505
|Daily SMA100
|0.8627
|Daily SMA200
|0.8776
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8445
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8389
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8555
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8389
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8756
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8276
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8424
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.841
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8367
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8456
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8479
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8512
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD charts longest weekly losing streak since November 2018
EUR/USD is looking weak, having charted its longest weekly losing streak since November 2018. An above-forecast German IFO Expectations index is needed to stave off a deeper drop. The pair needs to retake a crucial ascending trendline to invalidate bearish pressures.
GBP/USD registers three-day losing streak with eyes on BOE, Brexit
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.3050 amid fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak, hard Brexit. Tories fend off awkward details on Brexit, the EU warns the UK PM to not use the US trade deal for bargaining. Focus on Thursday’s BOE for fresh impulse.
Forex Today: China coronavirus crisis accelerates and knocks down risk, focus on German IFO
Concerns over the China Coronavirus rapid spread intensified, as the death toll rose to at least 80 and 2744 cases confirmed while the contagion spilled over across to the US, Australia, Thailand, Mongolia and South Korea. Risk-off was at full steam in Asia.
Gold: Bears seek 5 wave correction to 61.8% Fib retracement
The price of gold has been climbing in five waves on the monthly charts and could be on the verge of a correction. However, considering the geopolitical environment as well as the risks of a global pandemic of the Coronavirus.
USD/JPY: Off lows, but bearish gap remains unfilled
USD/JPY trims losses but is yet to fill the gap. The pair gapped lower at 108.89 in Asia from Friday's low of 109.17 and fell to 108.73, as the anti-risk yen picked up a bid on Coronavirus scare and on the US embassy attack in Baghdad.