EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls keep eyes on 0.8650 inside upward channel

- EUR/GBP edges higher in the Asian session on Friday.
- Cross moves in upward channel with key resistance level near 0.8640.
- Neutral momentum oscillator tilts in favor of bullish momentum.
The EUR/GBP cross trades with modest gain in the Asian session. The cross opened lower and gained some follow through traction to touch the intraday high at 0.8629.
At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8626, up 0.11% on the day.
EUR/GBP daily chart
On the daily chart, the cross has been accumulating gains near the multi-days high in the vicinity of the 0.8640 mark. The price witnessed a strong rally from the lows of 0.8560 to the Wednesday high at 0.8643, thus forming an upward price channel which is a bullish technical pattern. If price sustains above the intraday high near the 0.8630 mark, then it has the potential to touch the upward trendline of the mentioned channel at 0.8645. This also coincides with the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
If price breaks above the 20-SMA, then bulls would be encouraged to march toward the 0.8660 horizontal resistance level followed by the May 6 high at 0.8698.
On the flip side, the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator reads below the midline. A downtick in the indicator would ask sellers to target for immediate support at the Wednesday’s low at 0.8609.
On moving downside, the next stop for bears would be located near the Tuesday low in the area of 0.8580. A break of the mentioned level would mark the breakout of the upward channel on the lower side, which would seek the next target at the beginning of the channel at 0.8560 (May 12 low).
EUR/GBP Additional Levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8625
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.8616
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8648
|Daily SMA50
|0.8621
|Daily SMA100
|0.8703
|Daily SMA200
|0.8871
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8643
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8612
|Previous Weekly High
|0.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8561
|Previous Monthly High
|0.872
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8472
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8624
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8631
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8605
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8593
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8574
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8635
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8655
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8666
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2200 ahead of key PMI figures
EUR/USD remains side-lined around multi-day high above 1.2200. US dollar consolidates recent losses amid a small pick-up in yields. Markets remain indecisive after US Jobless Claims propelled risk-on mood. Eurozone, US PMIs eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4200 ahead of UK Retail Sales/ PMIs
GBP/USD pair remains subdued ahead of the key UK data, keeping its range below 1.4200. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid mixed market mood. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks and Fed tapering anxiety weighs on the sentiment. UK Retail Sales are likely to see a massive jump on an annualized basis last month.
Gold extends bounce off $1,870 as traders embrace for PMIs
Gold (XAU/USD) trims intraday losses following its U-turn from $1,870.44, down 0.05% around $1,876.30 by the press time of pre-European session trading. Gold buyers seem to recollect Thursday’s upbeat sentiment ahead of the key data from EU, UK & US.
Cardano to be a leader in the next crypto rally
Cardano price recovered the 50D SMA on a day when most of the cryptocurrencies were struggling to regain their 200D SMA. It is a notable demonstration of relative strength and solidifies ADA as a leader for the next wave of buying in the crypto market.
Will Friday data disappoint FX traders?
Friday will be a busy day for forex traders with PMIs and retail sales reports scheduled for release from all corners of the world. Currencies are trading strongly ahead of these reports with investors looking forward to good data.