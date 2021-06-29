EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls face rejection near 0.8600

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • EUR/GBP continues to drift lower in line with the previous downside trend.
  • Bulls remain depressed below the 0.8600 key psychological mark.
  • Momentum oscillators hold onto the overbought zone with no clear direction.

EUR/GBP  edges lower on Tuesday in the European trading hours. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with a downside bias.

At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8591, down 0.01% for the day.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

On the 4-hour chart, the EUR/GBP cross has formed a symmetrical triangle and price awaits for a breakout to confirm the trend.

A sustained move below the session’s low at 0.8587 could drag the price toward the 0.8580 horizontal support level, which also coincides with the break of the triangle formation.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades above the midline, with a neutral stance. Any uptick in the MACD would intensify the selling pressure toward the previous day’s low at 0.8567. 

The next area of support could be located near the 0.8550 horizontal support level.

Alternatively, if price moves higher then it could attempt to test the 0.8610 horizontal resistance level.

Next, EUR/GBP bulls would flex their muscle at the high of June 15 at 0.8628  followed by the 0.8640 horizontal resistance level.

EUR/GBP additional levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8591
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.8591
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8588
Daily SMA50 0.862
Daily SMA100 0.8624
Daily SMA200 0.8813
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.86
Previous Daily Low 0.8566
Previous Weekly High 0.8605
Previous Weekly Low 0.8531
Previous Monthly High 0.8711
Previous Monthly Low 0.8561
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8579
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8587
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8572
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8552
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8538
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8606
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.862
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8639

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bears attack 1.1900 ahead of German CPI, Lagarde

EUR/USD bears attack 1.1900 ahead of German CPI, Lagarde

EUR/USD is testing 1.1900, on the back foot for the second consecutive day. Covid woes, ECB policymakers’ comments favor the sellers. Steady US Treasury yields, downbeat stock futures back USD bull\s. German CPI and ECB President Lagarde's speech awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD defends 1.3850 amid stronger US dollar

GBP/USD defends 1.3850 amid stronger US dollar

GBP/USD trades lower towards 1.3850, with a cautious approach ahead of the London open. Uptick in US Treasury yields lifts the demand for the  US dollar. The sterling remains on the backfoot following dovish BOE stance and on Delta covid strain concerns. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD teases bears near $1,780 amid steady Treasury yields

XAU/USD teases bears near $1,780 amid steady Treasury yields

Gold rebounds from intraday low, prints two-day downtrend. Firmer US dollar weighs on the commodities during quiet session. Covid, Sino-American headlines join mixed Fedspeak to back the bears.

Gold News

Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout

Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout

Cardano price consolidates between two converging trend lines, hinting at a volatile move soon. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.40 confirms an uptrend, but a breakdown of $1.20 indicates a new downtrend.

Read more

Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?

Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?

The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. ECB - A steady hand, with increasing optimism There were four reasons for increasing optimism from the ECB going forward.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures