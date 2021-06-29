EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls face rejection near 0.8600

EUR/GBP continues to drift lower in line with the previous downside trend.

Bulls remain depressed below the 0.8600 key psychological mark.

Momentum oscillators hold onto the overbought zone with no clear direction.

EUR/GBP edges lower on Tuesday in the European trading hours. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with a downside bias.

At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8591, down 0.01% for the day.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

On the 4-hour chart, the EUR/GBP cross has formed a symmetrical triangle and price awaits for a breakout to confirm the trend.

A sustained move below the session’s low at 0.8587 could drag the price toward the 0.8580 horizontal support level, which also coincides with the break of the triangle formation.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades above the midline, with a neutral stance. Any uptick in the MACD would intensify the selling pressure toward the previous day’s low at 0.8567.

The next area of support could be located near the 0.8550 horizontal support level.

Alternatively, if price moves higher then it could attempt to test the 0.8610 horizontal resistance level.

Next, EUR/GBP bulls would flex their muscle at the high of June 15 at 0.8628 followed by the 0.8640 horizontal resistance level.

EUR/GBP additional levels

EUR/GBP Overview Today last price 0.8591 Today Daily Change 0.0000 Today Daily Change % 0.00 Today daily open 0.8591 Trends Daily SMA20 0.8588 Daily SMA50 0.862 Daily SMA100 0.8624 Daily SMA200 0.8813 Levels Previous Daily High 0.86 Previous Daily Low 0.8566 Previous Weekly High 0.8605 Previous Weekly Low 0.8531 Previous Monthly High 0.8711 Previous Monthly Low 0.8561 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8579 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8587 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8572 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8552 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8538 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8606 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.862 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8639



