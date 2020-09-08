EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls cheer the break of 21-day SMA near two-week top

- EUR/GBP stays well bid near the highest since August 26.
- A confluence of 50-day SMA, falling trend line from July 27 will question the bulls.
- MACD turns bullish for the first time in six weeks.
EUR/GBP rises to 0.8992, up 0.18% on a day, during the pre-European session on Tuesday. The Euro cross crossed 21-day SMA during Monday, which in turn helps MACD to flash the most positive since July 29.
However, the pair’s further upside is likely to be challenged by a joint of 50-day SMA and a short-term falling trend line around 0.9010/15.
Given the buyers’ ability to pierce 0.9015 on a daily closing basis, the August 20 peak surrounding 0.9070 will be the next on their radars.
On the flip side, a downside break below the 21-day SMA level of 0.8980 may take rest on 50% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s April-June upside, around 0.8925.
Though, the pair’s additional weakness will be curbed by 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement near 0.8865.
In addition to the aforementioned technical details, eighth round of Brexit talks in London will also be the key for the EUR/GBP traders to watch.
Read: GBP/USD: Offered below 1.3200 ahead of Brexit showdown
EUR/GBP daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8992
|Today Daily Change
|16 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.8976
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.898
|Daily SMA50
|0.9016
|Daily SMA100
|0.8957
|Daily SMA200
|0.8786
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8994
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8929
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8967
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8866
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8969
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8954
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8939
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8901
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8873
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9004
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9031
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9069
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown
With Hard-Brexit fears gathering steam, GBP/USD remains under pressure around mid-1.3100. The Cable sellers hold the reins amid a light UK docket and ahead of a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD off lows, back above 1.1800 on mixed German data
EUR/USD recovers losses and jumps back above 1.1800 despite the mixed German Trade and Current Account data. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and renewed Brexit tensions.
Gold rebounds above $1930 amid fresh dollar supply
Gold rebounds over $10 from daily lows and regains the $1930 mark amid a fresh US dollar selling-wave seen across the board. Renewed US-China tensions and negative Treasury yields continue to bode well for the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes
The US dollar held onto the recent upside, as investors remained bearish on the euro amid dovish ECB expectations while no-deal Brexit fears battered the British currency.
WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong
WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months. The price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.