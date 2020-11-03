EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls cheer inverted hammer on D1 above 0.9000

- EUR/GBP takes the bids near intraday high around 0.9020.
- Bearish MACD highlights 100-day EMA as immediate resistance.
- Multiple levels below 0.9000 test bears amid normal RSI conditions.
EUR/GBP rises to 0.9018, up 0.09% intraday, during the pre-European trading on Tuesday. The pair rises for the second day while taking clues from the previous day’s bullish inverted hammer candlestick on the daily (D1) chart.
In doing so, the buyers aim for a 100-day EMA level of 0.9025. Though, bearish MACD conditions doubt the pair’s further upside, which if ignored will attack a falling trend line from October 20, at 0.9035 now.
Should the EUR/GBP bulls manage to conquer 0.9035, the 0.9100 threshold can entertain them ahead of pushing towards the multiple resistances above 0.9148, comprising the October 20 high.
On the downside, sellers can target the 0.9000 psychological magnet during the fresh downside but Friday’s low near 0.8980/85 could restrict the pair’s further weakness.
If at all the EUR/GBP bears dominate past-0.8980, there are multiple supports around 0.8960/50 before drawing the market’s attention towards September’s low of 0.8866.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9018
|Today Daily Change
|8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.901
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9062
|Daily SMA50
|0.9068
|Daily SMA100
|0.9052
|Daily SMA200
|0.8908
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9049
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8995
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9106
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8984
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8984
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9028
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9016
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8987
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8965
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8934
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9041
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9072
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9094
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
