EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls cheer inverted hammer on D1 above 0.9000

  • EUR/GBP takes the bids near intraday high around 0.9020.
  • Bearish MACD highlights 100-day EMA as immediate resistance.
  • Multiple levels below 0.9000 test bears amid normal RSI conditions.

EUR/GBP rises to 0.9018, up 0.09% intraday, during the pre-European trading on Tuesday. The pair rises for the second day while taking clues from the previous day’s bullish inverted hammer candlestick on the daily (D1) chart.

In doing so, the buyers aim for a 100-day EMA level of 0.9025. Though, bearish MACD conditions doubt the pair’s further upside, which if ignored will attack a falling trend line from October 20, at 0.9035 now.

Should the EUR/GBP bulls manage to conquer 0.9035, the 0.9100 threshold can entertain them ahead of pushing towards the multiple resistances above 0.9148, comprising the October 20 high.

On the downside, sellers can target the 0.9000 psychological magnet during the fresh downside but Friday’s low near 0.8980/85 could restrict the pair’s further weakness.

If at all the EUR/GBP bears dominate past-0.8980, there are multiple supports around 0.8960/50 before drawing the market’s attention towards September’s low of 0.8866.

EUR/GBP daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9018
Today Daily Change 8 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 0.901
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9062
Daily SMA50 0.9068
Daily SMA100 0.9052
Daily SMA200 0.8908
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9049
Previous Daily Low 0.8995
Previous Weekly High 0.9106
Previous Weekly Low 0.8984
Previous Monthly High 0.9162
Previous Monthly Low 0.8984
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9028
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9016
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8987
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8965
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8934
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9041
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9072
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9094

 

 

