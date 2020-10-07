EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls challenge a one-month-old descending channel resistance

- EUR/GBP gained traction for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.
- The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
- Any dip below the 0.9100 mark might now be seen as a buying opportunity.
The EUR/GBP cross edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday and was last seen hovering near the top end of its weekly trading range, around the 0.9120-25 region. The mentioned level marks an important confluence resistance, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
The mentioned region marks an important confluence hurdle – comprising of the top end of a one-month-old descending trend-channel, 100-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart and the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.9292-0.9025 recent fall. A sustained move beyond will be seen as a key trigger for bulls and pave the way for additional gains.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining positive traction on the 4-hourly chart. The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for an eventual break through the said confluence resistance.
The EUR/GBP cross might then aim to surpass the 0.9155 supply zone and accelerate the momentum further towards reclaiming the 0.9200 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the cross towards the 0.9255-60 region (daily closing high recorded on September 11th) en-route September monthly swing highs, around the 0.9290 region.
On the flip side, the 0.9100-0.9095 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity, which, in turn, should help limit losses near the 0.9060-50 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate any near-term bullish bias and shift the bias back in favour of bearish traders.
EUR/GBP 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9121
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.9116
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9144
|Daily SMA50
|0.9056
|Daily SMA100
|0.9031
|Daily SMA200
|0.8855
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9126
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9061
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9157
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9025
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9292
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8866
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9101
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9086
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9076
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9036
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.901
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9141
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9166
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9206
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
