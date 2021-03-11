EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls burned on the fake-out but still in play

- EUR/GBP bulls looking for a break of hourly resistance.
- The 38.2% Fibo of the daily bearish impulse is a compelling confluence target.
As per the prior analysis, EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls looking to the 38.2% Fibo retracement of daily bearish impulse, the conditions on the lower time frames are compelling and ripening for a long.
Prior analysis, daily chart
The daily chart has the price headed towards the 38.2% Fibonacci having met weekly support.
Hourly chart
The hourly chart shows that the price is moving into a bullish environment and will be expected to test the trendline resistance.
A break of which and restest of what will then become a counter trendline would lead to the anticipation of a bullish impulse to the target.
Live market
The bulls were likely pulled in by the fakeout on the initial break of the trendlie resistance. However, accumulation phases often consist of such price action and a stop loss below the recent lows and structure will protect a long position taken from the vicinity of current resistance.
Meanwhile, the price now needs to break the 21-moving average and resistance which will again offer a long opportunity of a restest of the structure as support.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its recovery above 1.1900
The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1920 price zone, advancing as US Treasury yields weakened. Dollar losses still moderated across the board.
GBP/USD testing its 21DMA having reclaimed 1.3900 level
GBP/USD is struggling for further ground as it reaches the mid-1.3900s and hits resistance in the form of the 21-day moving average (DMA) in the 1.3930s. Amid a lack of UK news, the pair traded as a function of the US dollar, which was weaker.
GBP/USD testing its 21DMA having reclaimed 1.3900 level
GBP/USD is struggling for further ground as it reaches the mid-1.3900s and hits resistance in the form of the 21-day moving average (DMA) in the 1.3930s. Amid a lack of UK news, the pair traded as a function of the US dollar, which was weaker.
Cardano price is ready for a rebound to new all-time highs
Cardano had a massive rally in 2021 and remained in a daily uptrend despite the recent sell-off. Now, after ADA bulls held a key support level, Cardano is ready for a new leg up, potentially to new all-time highs above $1.48.
Roblox Corp kicks off trading with a pop to $74 vs. reference price of $45
Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) has kicked off trading on Wall Street with a post-direct listing pop, hitting a high of $74.83, up some 14% and surpassing estimates of a $60-65 price range.