EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls battle 50% Fibonacci retracement on the way to 0.9100

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP extends Wednesday’s upside break of two-week-old resistance line, now support.
  • 21-day SMA guards immediate downside, key Fibonacci retracement levels lure buyers.

EUR/GBP print mild gains, up 0.13% intraday to 0.9067, during early Thursday. The cross-currency pair broke a descending resistance line from December 23 to regain its stand above 21-day SMA.

With RSI being normal, coupled with an upside break of short-term resistance and SMA, EUR/GBP is likely to extend the recent upward trajectory.

In doing so, 50% Fibonacci retracement of September-November 2020 downside, around 0.9075 becomes the immediate challenge for the quote.

Should EUR/GBP buyers manage to cross 0.9075, 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement and October highs, respectively around 0.9130 and 0.9160, will be on their radars.

Meanwhile, the previous resistance line and 21-day SMA, at 0.9063 and 0.9049 in that order, restricts the pair’s immediate downside ahead of the 0.9000 threshold.

Although EUR/GBP bulls are likely to return around the 0.9000 psychological magnet, any failure to do so will probe the monthly low of 0.8932.

EUR/GBP daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9069
Today Daily Change 13 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.14%
Today daily open 0.9056
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9049
Daily SMA50 0.9007
Daily SMA100 0.9037
Daily SMA200 0.8984
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9085
Previous Daily Low 0.9018
Previous Weekly High 0.9093
Previous Weekly Low 0.8932
Previous Monthly High 0.923
Previous Monthly Low 0.8929
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9059
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9043
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.902
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8985
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8953
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9088
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.912
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9155

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

