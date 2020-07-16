EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 0.9100 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP held on to its intraday gains near session tops, below the 0.9100 mark post-ECB.
  • The technical set-up favours of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
  • Dips towards mid-0.9000s might still be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit losses.

The EUR/GBP cross maintained its strong bid tone near session tops, with bulls still awaiting a sustained move beyond the 0.9100 round-figure mark post-ECB.

Given that the cross on Wednesday managed to attract some dip-buying, a subsequent move back above the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.9176-0.8939 downfall supports prospects for additional gains. The positive outlook is further reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have also eased from overbought conditions on the 4-hourly chart.

A sustained strength beyond the mentioned level might now be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of this week's strong bullish momentum. The cross might then aim back towards the recent daily closing high, around the 0.9140 region, before extending the momentum further towards June monthly swing highs, around the 0.9175 area.

On the flip side, any pullback towards mid-0.9000s might continue to attract some buying and help limit the downside. That said, a convincing breakthrough, leading to some follow-through weakness below the 0.9025 region (38.2% Fibo. level) might prompt some technical selling. This might turn the cross vulnerable to weaken further towards sub-0.9000 levels (23.6% Fibo. level).

EUR/GBP 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9088
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 0.9066
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9034
Daily SMA50 0.8963
Daily SMA100 0.89
Daily SMA200 0.8709
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9084
Previous Daily Low 0.9044
Previous Weekly High 0.9068
Previous Weekly Low 0.8938
Previous Monthly High 0.9176
Previous Monthly Low 0.8864
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9059
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9069
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9045
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9024
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9005
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9085
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9105
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9126

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD fails again to hold above 0.7000

AUD/USD fails again to hold above 0.7000

The AUD/USD pair has been unable to advance despite upbeat local and Chinese data, as the American dollar benefited from the risk-off mood at the end of the day. AUD/USD at 0.6970.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD ends the day in the red sub-1.1400

EUR/USD ends the day in the red sub-1.1400

The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.1380 near daily lows, after an uneventful ECB and mixed US data. Stubbornly high unemployment levels and pandemic concerns weigh on sentiment.

EUR/USD News

Gold prices walking a tightrope over 1,800 psychological level

Gold prices walking a tightrope over 1,800 psychological level

Gold prices are trading a touch below the psychological $1,800 level in markets that have consolidated in a sea of fundamentals as traders await the next cue.

Gold News

BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack

BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack

Bitcoin saw a decent drop towards $9,000 but recovered quickly. The Twitter hack was unprecedented as dozens of high-profile accounts got hacked at the same time. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye, Elon, and many others posted the same Bitcoin scam message...

Read more

Oil : The price action seems indecisive at these elevated levels

Oil : The price action seems indecisive at these elevated levels

WTI is still in a bull trend on the chart below but at these elevated levels, it seems the price seems to be very jittery. Previously within this trend when the price moved higher the size of the bullish candles was bigger. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures