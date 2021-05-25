EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls attack monthly resistance line above 0.8550

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP stays firmer above the key SMA, battle near-term crucial resistance.
  • RSI conditions probe bulls but 200-SMA breakout signals further upside.
  • April top lures buyers, seven-week-old support line adds to the downside filters.

EUR/GBP edges higher around 0.8660, up 0.05% intraday, amid the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the quote keeps the previous day’s upside break of 200-SMA while attacking a downward sloping trend line from April 30.

In addition to the stated resistance line, around 0.8665, RSI conditions also probe EUR/GBP bulls. Hence, a pullback towards the 200-SMA re-test, near 0.8650, can’t be ignored.

Though, the weekly support line and an ascending trend line from early April, respectively around 0.8630 and 0.8590, could tame the pair sellers.

Meanwhile, an upside break of 0.8665 will target the 0.8700 round figure but multiple resistances near 0.8715-20 may challenge EUR/GBP buyers afterward.

To sum up, EUR/GBP can witness a pullback before extending the latest uptrend towards multiple hurdles to the north.

EUR/GBP four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8659
Today Daily Change 29 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.34%
Today daily open 0.863
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8639
Daily SMA50 0.8622
Daily SMA100 0.8696
Daily SMA200 0.8866
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.865
Previous Daily Low 0.8602
Previous Weekly High 0.8643
Previous Weekly Low 0.8582
Previous Monthly High 0.872
Previous Monthly Low 0.8472
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8631
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.862
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8604
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8579
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8556
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8652
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8675
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.87

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Up for a bumpy ride, 1.2280 guards immediate upside

EUR/USD: Up for a bumpy ride, 1.2280 guards immediate upside

EUR/USD consolidates the jump to a fresh multi-day high of around 1.2250 during the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. The quote keeps upside break of February high amid bullish MACD, which in turn backs the pair buyers.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: UK progressive reopening underpins the pound

GBP/USD: UK progressive reopening underpins the pound

The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.4210 but retreated from the level to close the day unchanged around 1.4150. There was no particular catalyst for the pair’s decline, although modest dollar’s demand during US trading hours kept the pair near its daily lows through the American session. 

GBP/USD News

Gold consolidates run-up to early January top around $1,900

Gold consolidates run-up to early January top around $1,900

Gold (XAU/USD) bulls catch a breather around $1,900, recently easing to $1,898.72, following a notable rise to refresh multi-day high, during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. 

Gold News

Dogecoin price consolidates while DOGE targets $1

Dogecoin price consolidates while DOGE targets $1

Dogecoin price has begun consolidating along the 50-day SMA and above the midline of the descending channel since May 20. Over the last few days, the relative strength shown by DOGE is a noteworthy divergence considering that it was created as a joke and has no utility.

Read more

RBNZ Preview: Improving economic performance but same policy

RBNZ Preview: Improving economic performance but same policy

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is likely to maintain its monetary policy settings at its meeting on Wednesday, taking into account improving economic performance, the country’s nascent vaccination campaign and concerns over the new Indian covid variant.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures