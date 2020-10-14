EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls attack 0.9100 but further upside seems limited

- EUG/GBP takes the bids near the weekly high while piercing 200-bar SMA.
- Sustained pullback from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, bullish MACD favor the buyers.
- Short-term falling trend lines to challenge the bulls.
EUR/GBP refreshes the highest since late-Friday while rising to 0.9093, up 0.17% intraday, while heading into the European open on Wednesday. The pair’s latest upside break of 200-bar SMA justifies its bounce off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the previous month’s upside amid bullish MACD signals.
As a result, buyers can expect some more gains before confronting a falling trend line from September 15, at 0.9110. Also likely to challenge the EUR/GBP bulls is a five-week-old descending resistance line and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 0.9130.
If at all the pair manages to cross 0.9130, the monthly top close to 0.9180 and the 0.9200 round-figure will be the key to watch.
On the flip side, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level and October 02 low can entertain short-term sellers, respectively around 0.9080 and 0.9045.
However, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and a downward slopping support line from September 09, at 0.9028 and 0.8987 in that order, will be a tough nut to crack for the EUR/GBP bears afterward.
EUR/GBP four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9091
|Today Daily Change
|13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.9078
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9114
|Daily SMA50
|0.9061
|Daily SMA100
|0.9038
|Daily SMA200
|0.887
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9085
|Previous Daily Low
|0.902
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9162
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9054
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9292
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8866
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.906
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9045
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9036
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8995
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8971
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9126
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9168
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.2900 amid rising no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD extends the drop below 1.2900 on growing Hard Brexit fears. EU leaders to say progress in Brexit talks as 'not sufficient' for a deal. Traders await the Brexit meeting between UK PM Johnson the EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen.
EUR/USD slips towards 1.1700 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD heads back towards 1.1700 ahead of ECB Chief Lagarde's speech. Weak inflation and coronavirus concerns undermine the common currency. Sustained risk-off boosts dollar's demand and adds to the downside pressures.
Gold: Rebound still capped below $1900
Gold's upside attempts remain capped below $1,900, courtesy of the US dollar rally. Gold's one-month risk reversals indicate a renewed demand for put options or bearish bets on the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Dollar bid amid jittery markets, all eyes on key UK-EU Brexit meeting
The safe-haven US dollar held onto its recent recovery rally from three-week lows, benefiting from broad risk-aversion amid a pause in the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial and no sign of an end to the US fiscal stimulus deadlock.
WTI fails to keep bounce off 100-EMA, holds $40.00 amid bullish MACD
WTI prints mild losses after stepping back from $40.76 the previous day. 100-day EMA, bullish MACD challenge oil sellers ahead of the weekly low. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, a one-month-old horizontal line can question bulls.