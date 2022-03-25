- EUR/GBP gained some follow-through positive traction for the third successive day on Friday.
- The recent price action constitutes the formation of an inverted head and shoulders pattern.
- Neutral technical indicators on the daily chart warrant caution for aggressive bullish traders.
The EUR/GBP cross gained traction for the third successive day on Friday and built on this week's goodish rebound from sub-0.8300 levels. The cross maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading just a few pips below the multi-day peak, around mid-0.8300s.
A dovish assessment of the Bank of England decision last week, along with the disappointing release of the UK Retail Sales data on Friday, contributed to the British pound's relative underperformance. On the other hand, the shared currency drew support from modest US dollar weakness and extended support to the EUR/GBP cross.
Looking at the broader picture, the recent price action constitutes the formation of a bullish inverted head and shoulders pattern on the daily chart. The pattern, however, is not complete until the neckline resistance is broken. The said barrier is pegged just ahead of the very important 200-DMA, near the 0.8455-0.8460 region.
In the meantime, the 0.8400 round-figure mark could act as immediate strong resistance. Given that technical indicators on the daily chart are yet to confirm a bullish bias, the said handle is more likely to keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the EUR/GBP cross.
On the flip side, a cluster of support between the 0.8330-0.8300 area should protect the immediate downside. A convincing break below will negate the head and shoulders pattern and make the EUR/GBP cross vulnerable to resume its well-established bearish trend. The next relevant support is pegged near mid-0.8200s.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8353
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.8339
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8356
|Daily SMA50
|0.8362
|Daily SMA100
|0.8411
|Daily SMA200
|0.8474
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.835
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8317
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8458
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8366
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8285
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8337
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8329
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.832
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8302
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8286
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8354
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8369
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8388
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
