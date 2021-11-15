EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bullish flag spotted, 0.8500 mark holds the key

- EUR/GBP met with fresh supply on Monday and dropped to over one-week lows.
- The descending channel constitutes the formation of a bullish flag chart pattern.
- A convincing break below the 0.8500 mark will negate the constructive setup.
The EUR/GBP cross struggled to capitalize on its modest uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 0.8535-40 region and dropped to seven-day lows on Monday. The cross was last seen trading around the 0.8515 area, down
Looking at the broader picture, the ongoing rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA has been along a downward sloping channel. Given the recent recovery from the 0.8400 mark, or the lowest level since February 2020, the mentioned channel constitutes the formation of a bullish flag on short-term charts.
The constructive setup is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory. Moreover, RSI on the 1-hour chart is flashing oversold conditions and has moved on the verge of breaking below 30 on the 4-hour chart, supporting prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
That said, a convincing break below the trend-channel support, currently near the 0.8500 psychological mark, will negate the bullish bias and prompt aggressive technical selling. The EUR/GBP cross might then accelerate the corrective pullback towards the next relevant support near the 0.8465-60 area en-route the 0.8420 region.
On the flip side, the daily swing highs, around the 0.8540 region, now seems to act as an immediate resistance ahead of the 0.8560 level, or the top boundary of the mentioned channel. A sustained breakthrough, leading to a subsequent move beyond 200-DMA, around the 0.8575 zone, will validate the bullish flag breakout.
The momentum could then allow the EUR/GBP cross to surpass the 0.8600 mark aim to test September monthly swing highs, around the 0.8655-60 region. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for an extension of the positive move towards reclaiming the 0.8700 round-figure mark for the first time since May 2021.
EUR/GBP 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.852
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.8528
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8489
|Daily SMA50
|0.8521
|Daily SMA100
|0.8536
|Daily SMA200
|0.8581
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8569
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8526
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8588
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8521
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8624
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8542
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8552
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8513
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8498
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.847
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8556
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8584
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
