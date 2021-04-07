EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bullish falling wedge spotted, move beyond 0.8600 awaited

- EUR/GBP edged lower on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight strong gains.
- A combination of converging trend-line constitutes the formation of a falling wedge.
- A sustained move beyond the 0.8600 mark is needed to confirm a bullish breakout.
The EUR/GBP cross traded with a mild negative bias through the Asian session and was last seen hovering near intraday lows, around the 0.8585-80 region.
The overnight strong intraday short-covering move of over 100 pips stalled near 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. This is closely followed by the 0.8600 level, a resistance marked by a multi-week-old descending trend-line, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
The mentioned barrier, along with another downward sloping trend-line, constitutes the formation of a bullish falling wedge pattern on hourly charts. A sustained move beyond will mark a fresh bullish breakout and set the stage for further near-term recovery from 13-month lows touched on Monday.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have managed to recover a bit from the negative territory – are yet to confirm a bullish bias. Moreover, overnight RSI (14) on hourly charts further held traders from placing fresh bullish bets and capped the upside for the EUR/GBP cross.
The set-up makes it prudent to wait for a convincing break through the wedge resistance before positioning for any further appreciating move. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 0.8640-45 supply zone, above which the EUR/GBP cross could aim to reclaim the 0.8700 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, around the 0.8560-55 region. Some follow-through selling will negate prospects for any further gains and turn the EUR/GBP cross vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards retesting the 0.8500 psychological mark.
EUR/GBP 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8584
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.8591
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8563
|Daily SMA50
|0.8651
|Daily SMA100
|0.8819
|Daily SMA200
|0.8932
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8592
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8486
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8563
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8493
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8674
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8503
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8551
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8526
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8521
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8451
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8415
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8627
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8662
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8732
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: In multi-day tops near 1.1875, recapturing 200-DMA resistance is critical
EUR/USD extends the rally towards 200-DMA, ten-day highs. EUR/USD is looking into build on a two-day recovery rally, as a break above the 1.1900 mark remains in sight amid a relentless fall in the US Treasury yields, which keeps the pressure intact on the dollar.
GBP/USD: Tuesday’s close below key 1.3850 support keeps bears hopeful
GBP/USD confirmed a falling wedge breakout on the daily chart last Friday. The cable managed to defend the latter but the risks remain skewed to the downside, as the daily technical setup appears to be in favor of the bears.
Gold retreats from two-week tops, slides to $1735 area
Gold witnessed some selling on Wednesday and started retreating from the $1,745-46 supply zone. A modest uptick in the US bond yields provided a modest lift to the USD and exerted some pressure.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
Dollar index maintains bearish course, overthrows 200-DMA
March carved out a third consecutive loss, extending the 2021 retracement slide by 2.8 percent. Recent underperformance, as you can see, pulled EUR/USD into the walls of demand at 1.1857/1.1352.