EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bull cross tests further downside below 0.8400 ahead of BOE

- EUR/GBP remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day.
- Bull cross contradicts bearish MACD signals, SMA convergence acts as short-term important support.
- Three-week-old ascending trend line challenges buyers expecting disappointment from BOE.
EUR/GBP takes offers to refresh intraday low near 0.8380, down 0.20% on a day heading into Thursday’s European session.
In doing so, the pair defies the bull cross, a condition in which 50-SMA crosses above the 200-SMA and suggests short-term upside momentum.
The bullish moving average crossover contradicts the bearish MACD signals ahead of the Bank of England’s (BOE) monetary policy decision.
Read: BOE Interest Rate Decision Preview: A hat-trick and a difficult balancing act
That said, the quote’s latest weakness may find it difficult to break a convergence of the stated SMA, near 0.8370-65.
Following that, the late February’s low around the 0.8300 threshold should return on the chart.
On the contrary, recovery moves will aim for an ascending resistance line from February 25, around 0.8450 at the latest.
In a case where EUR/GBP buyers remain dominant past 0.8450, the previous month’s top surrounding 0.8480 will be in focus.
EUR/GBP: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8379
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.8394
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8349
|Daily SMA50
|0.836
|Daily SMA100
|0.8419
|Daily SMA200
|0.848
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8429
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8384
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8436
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8203
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8285
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8401
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8412
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8375
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8357
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.833
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8421
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8448
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8466
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
