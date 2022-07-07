  • EUR/GBP consolidates the biggest daily fall in three weeks.
  • Bears remain hopeful until the quote bounces back beyond the previous support line from April.
  • March’s high, 100-DMA could lure bears during downside break of the immediate moving average.

EUR/GBPsnaps three-day downtrend while picking up bids to 0.8550 during the early Thursday morning in Europe. In doing so, the cross-currency pair takes a U-turn from the 50-DMA.

However, bearish MACD signals and the quote’s sustained break of a three-month-old ascending trend line keep the sellers hopeful until the quote rises past 0.8600 level.

Even if the EUR/GBP rises past the support-turned-resistance surrounding 0.8600, May’s top near 0.8620 and the monthly high near 0.8680 could entertain the buyers.

In a case where the pair remains firmer above 0.8680, the odds of witnessing the fresh 2022 high, currently around 0.8720, can’t be ruled out.

Alternatively, a downside break of the 50-DMA, around 0.8538 by the press time, could direct EUR/GBP towards March’s high of 0.8512.

Following that, the 100-DMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the March-June upside, respectively near 0.8450 and 0.8400, could challenge the EUR/GBP sellers.

If at all the EUR/GBP prices remain weak past 0.8400, April’s low of 0.8250 could lure the bears.

Overall, EUR/GBP prints a corrective pullback but the overall weakness is likely to prevail.

EUR/GBP: Daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8548
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.13%
Today daily open 0.8537
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.859
Daily SMA50 0.8537
Daily SMA100 0.8447
Daily SMA200 0.8446
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8603
Previous Daily Low 0.8533
Previous Weekly High 0.8679
Previous Weekly Low 0.8551
Previous Monthly High 0.8721
Previous Monthly Low 0.8486
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8559
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8576
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8512
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8487
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8442
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8582
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8628
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8653

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0200 on mixed German data

EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0200 on mixed German data

EUR/USD is holding onto the latest advance above 1.0200, despite the mixed German Industrial Production data. The US dollar corrects from over two-decade highs amid an improvement in risk sentiment. All eyes are on the EU forecasts and ECB accounts. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD defends 1.1950 amid Brexit, Downing Street drama

GBP/USD defends 1.1950 amid Brexit, Downing Street drama

GBP/USD is paring back gains to trade around 1.1950, as the US dollar retreats in Europe. UK PM Johnson refrains from stepping down despite political push and a slew of Tory resignations. Brexit and recession concerns continue to linger. Speeches from Fed and BOE officials eyed. 

GBP/USD News

Gold balances above $1,740 as DXY extends downside, US NFP buzz

Gold balances above $1,740 as DXY extends downside, US NFP buzz

Gold price (XAU/USD) is auctioning above the crucial support of $1,740.00. The precious metal has attracted bids as the US dollar index (DXY) has surrendered more than half of Wednesday’s gains.

Gold News

Cardano price targets $0.64 after Charles Hoskinson confirms smart contract compatibility with Vasil hard fork

Cardano price targets $0.64 after Charles Hoskinson confirms smart contract compatibility with Vasil hard fork

Founder Charles Hoskinson has slammed critiques and assured the community of Cardano holders that smart contracts on the blockchain will function even after the Vasil hard fork. 

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures