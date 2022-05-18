  • EUR/GBP remains sidelined after refreshing two-week low the previous day.
  • 200-SMA triggered the latest rebound but 100-SMA, previous support from mid-April and weekly resistance together test bulls.
  • Bearish MACD signals keep sellers hopeful ahead of UK/Eurozone inflation data.

EUR/GBP treads water around 0.8445 as bears take a breather after a four-day downtrend that refreshes a fortnight low the previous day. Even so, the cross-currency pair remains below a short-term key resistance ahead of inflation data from the UK and Eurozone heading into Wednesday’s European session.

That said, a convergence of the 100-SMA, one-month-old previous support and a descending trend line from Thursday appears a tough nut to crack for the EUR/GBP bulls around 0.8475-80.

Also acting as important resistances are multiple levels surrounding 0.8530 and 0.8580, a break of which could accelerate the run-up towards the monthly high of 0.8618.

On the flip side, bearish MACD signals hint at the EUR/GBP pair’s another attempt to conquer the 200-SMA support, around 0.8405 by the press time.

Additionally challenging the pair bears is the early May swing low, near 0.8365, which holds the key to the quote’s further downside targeting late April’s low surrounding 0.8250.

Overall, the EUR/GBP pair’s latest rebound remains elusive ahead of the key UK Consumer Price Index for April and final readings of Eurozone HICP for the stated period.

EUR/GBP: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8445
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 0.8447
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8453
Daily SMA50 0.8399
Daily SMA100 0.8379
Daily SMA200 0.8446
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8475
Previous Daily Low 0.8393
Previous Weekly High 0.8619
Previous Weekly Low 0.8487
Previous Monthly High 0.8467
Previous Monthly Low 0.825
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8424
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8444
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8402
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8356
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.832
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8483
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.852
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8565

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

