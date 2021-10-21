EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bears have the upper hand below 0.8460 confluence hurdle

- EUR/GBP staged a modest recovery following an early dip to fresh YTD lows.
- The formation of a rectangle could be seen as a bearish consolidation phase.
- A move beyond the 0.8460 resistance is needed to negate the negative bias.
The EUR/GBP cross reversed an early dip to fresh YTD lows and was last seen trading with modest gains, around the 0.8435-40 region.
The British pound's relative underperformance through the first half of the European session could be attributed to some long-unwinding trade amid a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand. That said, expectations for an imminent rate hike by the Bank of England later this year should act as a tailwind for the sterling and cap gains for the EUR/GBP cross.
Looking at the technical picture, the recent range-bound price action witnessed since the beginning of this week constitutes the formation of a rectangle on short-term charts. Given the recent sharp rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA, the rectangle could be categorized as a bearish continuation phase amid slightly oversold conditions.
Meanwhile, the top boundary of the mentioned trading range, around the 0.8460 region, now coincides with 200-hour SMA. This should now act as a pivotal point for short-term traders. A sustained move beyond will suggest that the EUR/GBP cross has bottomed out in the near term and might trigger an aggressive short-covering move amid absent relevant fundamental catalyst.
The EUR/GBP cross might then aim back to reclaim the key 0.8500 psychological mark. The recovery momentum could further get extended towards the next relevant hurdle near the 0.8525-20 supply zone. Some follow-through buying will set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move and lift the cross further towards mid-0.8500s en-route the 0.8575-80 region.
On the flip side, the 0.8420-15 region, or the lower boundary of the weekly trading range, now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support. Bearish traders should wait for a sustained weakness below the mentioned support before placing fresh bets. The EUR/GBP cross might then turn vulnerable to break below the 0.8400 mark and slide to the 0.8335 support zone.
EUR/GBP 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8436
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.8426
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8515
|Daily SMA50
|0.854
|Daily SMA100
|0.855
|Daily SMA200
|0.8611
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8461
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8423
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8519
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8424
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8437
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8446
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8412
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8399
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8374
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.845
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8474
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8488
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1650 as dollar attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1650, retracing from monthly highs of 1.1670. The US dollar catches a fresh bid amid a damp mood and rallying Treasury yields. ECB officials continue to please the doves. US Jobless Claims, Fedspeak in focus.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3800 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3800 amid the worsening mood. Renewed fears over China Evergrande default lift the US dollar's haven demand. Softer UK inflation shakes off Nov BOE rate hike bets. Looming Brexit woes and rising Treasury yields weigh on the pair.
XAU/USD faces a wall of resistance near $1791
Gold price stalls its three-day uptrend, as USD recovers ground broadly. The precious metal retreat remains capped by easing Treasury yields amid risk-off mood.
Buying Solana now to gain 700% profits by 2022
Solana price has been on a massive run-up in 2021 from $1 to $216 in roughly eight months. This stellar climb is likely to continue into 2022 as significant bullish signs emerge. Moreover, the start of a new bull run will serve as a tailwind for SOL, propelling it by roughly 713%.
Netflix: Three reasons to sell NFLX after earnings
NFLX has been strong into earnings as investors digested the massive success of Squid Game and hoped this would feed through into very strong subscriber numbers. Netflix was out straight after the bell with earnings.