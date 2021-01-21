EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bears eye 61.8% Fibonacci retracement ahead of ECB

- EUR/GBP wavers in a choppy range, dropped to the fresh low since May 2020 the previous day.
- A nine-month-old horizontal area captivates bears, 10-day SMA guards recovery moves.
EUR/GBP seesaws in a range between 0.8860 and 0.8870, currently around 0.8865, ahead of Thursday’s European session. The quote refreshed a multi-day low on Wednesday after breaking the key support established in April 2020.
Given the EUR/GBP downside below the stated support, coupled with bearish MACD and sustained trading below short-term SMA, sellers are targeting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of early-2020 upside, near 0.8745.
While the early May 2020 top around 0.8815 and the 0.8800 threshold can add to the downside filters, EUR/GBP will become vulnerable to visit the April 2020 lows near 0.8670 during any further downside past-0.8745.
Alternatively, 50% Fibonacci retracement level and 10-day SMA, respectively around 0.8890 and 0.8915, will probe the quote’s bounce off key support area.
Also likely to challenge the EUR/GBP buyers is a downward sloping trend line from December 21, at 0.8965 now.
Overall, the EUR/GBP remains in a bearish mood and today’s ECB can exert additional pressure onto the pair if matching wide market forecasts.
Read: ECB Preview: Lagarde may trigger a “buy the dip” opportunity by trying to talk down the euro
EUR/GBP daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8866
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.8864
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8974
|Daily SMA50
|0.8996
|Daily SMA100
|0.9035
|Daily SMA200
|0.8993
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8904
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8838
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9037
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8866
|Previous Monthly High
|0.923
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8929
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8863
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8878
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8833
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8802
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8767
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8935
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8966
