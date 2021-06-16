EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bears challenge 0.8600 mark

EUR/GBP remains muted in the Asian session.

Bulls remain pressurized near the 0.8620 mark.

Neutral MACD warns against aggressive bids.

The EUR/GBP cross-currency pair edges lower on Wednesday in the Asian session. The pair makes a consolidated move with negative bias.

At the time of writing, EUR/GBP trades at 0.8607, down 0.05% for the day.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

On the 4-hour chart, the EUR/GBP cross has been forming the lower low formations from the highs of 0.8671. The descending trendline from the mentioned level acts as a barrier to the price.

A break below the 0.8606 mark could bring more selling opportunities for EUR/GBP bears. The immediate support emerges at the 0.8595 horizontal support level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades above the midline, with a bearish crossover. Any downtick in the MACD would amplify the selling pressure towards the 0.8580 horizontal support level.

The next area of support could be located near the June 11 low in the vicinity of the 0.8565 area.

Alternatively, if price sustains above the session's high at 0.8611, then it could attempt to test the bearish sloping line at the 0.8620 mark.

Next, EUR/GBP bulls would flex their muscle at the 0.8635 and the 0.8650 horizontal support levels.

EUR/GBP additional levels

EUR/GBP Overview Today last price 0.8607 Today Daily Change -0.0005 Today Daily Change % -0.06 Today daily open 0.8612 Trends Daily SMA20 0.861 Daily SMA50 0.8637 Daily SMA100 0.8647 Daily SMA200 0.884 Levels Previous Daily High 0.8628 Previous Daily Low 0.8583 Previous Weekly High 0.8643 Previous Weekly Low 0.8568 Previous Monthly High 0.8711 Previous Monthly Low 0.8561 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8611 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8601 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8587 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8563 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8542 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8632 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8653 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8678



