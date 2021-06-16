EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bears challenge 0.8600 mark

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • EUR/GBP remains muted in the Asian session.
  • Bulls remain pressurized near the 0.8620 mark.
  • Neutral MACD warns against aggressive bids.

The EUR/GBP cross-currency pair edges lower on Wednesday in the Asian session. The pair makes a consolidated move with negative bias.

At the time of writing, EUR/GBP trades at 0.8607, down 0.05% for the day.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

On the 4-hour chart, the EUR/GBP cross has been forming the lower low formations from the highs of 0.8671. The descending trendline from the mentioned level acts as a barrier to the price.

A break below the 0.8606 mark could bring more selling opportunities for EUR/GBP bears. The immediate support emerges at the 0.8595 horizontal support level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades above the midline, with a bearish crossover. Any downtick in the MACD would amplify the selling pressure towards the 0.8580 horizontal support level. 

The next area of support could be located near the June 11 low in the vicinity of the 0.8565 area.

Alternatively, if price sustains above the session's high at 0.8611, then it could attempt to test the bearish sloping line at the 0.8620 mark.

Next, EUR/GBP bulls would flex their muscle at the 0.8635 and the 0.8650 horizontal support levels.

EUR/GBP additional levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8607
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 0.8612
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.861
Daily SMA50 0.8637
Daily SMA100 0.8647
Daily SMA200 0.884
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8628
Previous Daily Low 0.8583
Previous Weekly High 0.8643
Previous Weekly Low 0.8568
Previous Monthly High 0.8711
Previous Monthly Low 0.8561
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8611
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8601
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8587
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8563
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8542
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8632
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8653
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8678

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

FREE Premium Webinar!

Analyse with us the current Crypto market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Register Now!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bulls coming up for air into the Fed

EUR/USD: Bulls coming up for air into the Fed

EUR/USD is riding the trendline support towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the prior bearish impulse. The crosses are also poised for upside continuations in EUR/JPY for instance were bulls need a clean break of 133.50.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bears in control, cling to multi-day support near 1.4080

GBP/USD: Bears in control, cling to multi-day support near 1.4080

The GBP/USD pair started the session on Wednesday on a lower note. The pair recovered from the low of 1.4034 on Tuesday to close near the 1.4080 mark, where it waivers now. Momentum oscillator hints at downside momentum.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Bulls coming up for air into the Fed

EUR/USD: Bulls coming up for air into the Fed

EUR/USD is riding the trendline support towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the prior bearish impulse. The crosses are also poised for upside continuations in EUR/JPY for instance were bulls need a clean break of 133.50.

EUR/USD News

Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050

Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050

SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. Shiba Inu has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker.

Read more

FOMC Preview: Taper talk and impact on dollar

FOMC Preview: Taper talk and impact on dollar

The outcome of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement could set the stage for how the U.S. dollar and currencies trade over the next month. With that in mind, the greenback maintained its bid ahead of rate decision.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures