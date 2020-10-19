EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bears attack 0.9050 to revisit 100-day EMA

EUR/GBP pares intraday losses while taking rounds to the day’s bottom near 0.9050.

U-turn from 21-day EMA, bearish MACD suggest further selling.

Bulls will have to cross monthly resistance line to retake controls.

ECB’s Lagarde spoke negative for the quote but Brexit woes seem to have settled the terms.

EUR/GBP remains on the back foot around 0.9055, down 0.21% intraday, while heading into Monday’s European session. The pair recently showed a little reaction to further easy money signals from ECB President Christine Lagarde. The reason could be traced to the fears of no-deal Brexit.

Read: ECB’s Lagarde: Options in the central bank’s toolbox have not been exhausted

Even so, the pair’s weakness below 21-day EMA, amid bearish MACD, directs the quote towards a 100-day EMA Level of 0.9021.

Should the bears keep the reins past-0.9021, the 0.9000 psychological magnet holds the key to the pair’s further weakness towards the 200-day EMA level near 0.8940 and the previous month’s low close to 0.8865.

Meanwhile, the buyers are less likely to enter on the upside break of 21-day SMA, at 0.9081 now, as a falling trend line from September 22, currently around 0.9120, adds to the upside barriers.

During the EUR/GBP bulls’ command past-0.9120, the monthly high of 0.9162 and the 0.9200 could gain the market attention.

EUR/GBP daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected