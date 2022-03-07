EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bears are waking up and will be hungry for 0.8200

- EUR/GBP is on the verge of a test of 0.82 the figure.
- In measuring the Asian session correction, a -272% Fib falls in at 0.8198.
EUR/GBP is correcting as the start of the week's volatility settles down in mid-morning Tokyo-FX. The price started the day heavily offered, sinking from a high of 0.8260 and crash landing to a low of 0.8202. This is marking the lowest level since June 2016.
EUR/GBP monthly chart
The bears can look to the 0.8200 figure, then 0.8117, 0.7958 and 0.7564 as monthly downside levels.
In the meanwhile, from a 15-min perspective, 0.82 the figure may only be a matter of time for hours ahead:
The price has corrected the open's sell-off but is decelerating. Therefore, should the bears awake again, then a continuation would be expected. In measuring the correction, a -272% Fib falls in at 0.8198.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD refreshes 22-month low below 1.0850 as Ukraine woes escalate
EUR/USD extends the four-week downtrend towards below 1.10850, as the trading week begins. The currency pair dropped to the lowest levels last seen during May 2020 as the Russia-Ukraine war escalates and intensifies stagflation risks in the Euro area amid soaring oil prices.
GBP/USD hits 2022 fresh low at 1.3190 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD has plunged to the fresh lows of 2022 at 1.3185 amid extended dumping in risk-sensitive assets. US President Joe Biden seems determined to ban Russian oil imports by nations. The odds of a 50 bps interest rate hike in March’s monetary policy meeting are scaling higher.
AUD/USD renews four-month high above 0.7400 amid inflation, Ukraine fears
AUD/USD takes the bids to refresh multi-day top, up for the fourth consecutive day. Geopolitical tensions fuel price pressure, which in turn helps commodities and Antipodeans. Fears of further escalation of Russian military invasion of Ukraine recently weighed on the sentiment.
Cardano begins seventh consecutive month of losses, ADA weekly close lowest since February 2021
Cardano price action last Monday hinted at a possible recovery and broader trend change after six consecutive months of losses. ADA daily close is the lowest of the past 390-days. Flash crash to $0.35 increasingly likely as buyers seemingly abandon Cardano.
Why the war in Ukraine could embolden central banks to double down on inflation
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to ratchet up this weekend, with Russian forces flouting a ceasefire to allow Ukrainian citizens to escape besieged areas. The weekend reports suggest that Russian troops continue their march towards Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.