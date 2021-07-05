EUR/GBP Price Analysis: 200-HMA tests bounce off weekly channel’s support

- EUR/GBP consolidates the previous day’s loses inside a bullish chart pattern.
- Key HMA tests corrective pullback but bears need conviction.
EUR/GBP picks up bids to 0.8578 heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair bounces off a one-week-old rising channel’s support line but stays below 200-HMA.
As the MACD line teases signal line cross-over, the EUR/GBP bulls are up for battling the 200-HMA level of 0.8580. However, any further upside needs to regain the 0.8600 psychological magnet to convince buyers.
Following that, further upside to the stated channel’s upper line near 0.8620 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, a downside break of 0.8570 could recall the EUR/GBP sellers targeting the 0.8500 threshold.
During the fall, June 23 low near 0.8540 may offer an intermediate halt.
Overall, EUR/GBP remains on the front foot for the short-term but the medium-term recovery hopes can gain momentum on the clear break above the 0.8600 round figure, comprising a descending trend line from May 25.
EUR/GBP hourly chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8579
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.858
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8584
|Daily SMA50
|0.8616
|Daily SMA100
|0.8617
|Daily SMA200
|0.8802
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8612
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8574
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8616
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8564
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8646
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8589
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8598
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8566
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8551
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8528
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8603
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8626
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.864
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
