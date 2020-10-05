EUR/GBP Price Analysis: 200-bar SMA challenges Dragonfly Doji on 4-hour chart

- EUR/GBP picks up bids above 0.9050 following a bullish candlestick formation.
- Three-day-old falling trend line adds to the upside barrier beyond the key SMA.
- Sellers will wait for a downside break below 0.9043.
EUR/GBP rises to 0.9067, up 0.07% intraday, ahead of Monday’s European session. The pair recently flashed a Dragonfly Doji, a bullish candlestick, on the four-hour chart. However, 200-bar SMA and a falling trend line from Thursday probe the buyers amid bearish MACD.
Not only a 200-bar SMA level of 0.9065 and the mentioned trend line resistance of 0.9080 but a descending trend line from September 23, around 0.9135, will also challenge the pair buyers.
Furthermore, a confluence of 100-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s September 22-28 downside close to 0.9145/50 offers an additional upside barrier to the EUR/GBP advances.
Alternatively, the bears will wait for a fresh low of the month, below 0.9043, to take fresh entries. In doing so, the late September low of 0.9025 and the 0.90000 psychological magnet can please add filters during the quote’s downside.
It should, however, be noted that the pair’s declines below 0.9000 will aim for the early-August bottom surrounding 0.8970.
EUR/BP four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9066
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.9061
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9137
|Daily SMA50
|0.9056
|Daily SMA100
|0.9028
|Daily SMA200
|0.8849
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9124
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9044
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9157
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9025
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9292
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8866
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9075
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9093
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9029
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8997
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.895
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9108
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9156
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9188
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
