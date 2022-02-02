EUR/GBP Price Analysis: 0.8360 remains a tough nut to crack for bulls

- EUR/GBP sees a renewed upside while above 0.8300.
- The cross needs to clear the 21-DMA to take on the 0.8360 barrier.
- Bearish RSI keeps bulls cautious ahead of key BOE, ECB showdown.
EUR/GBP is trying hard to extend the previous rebound from near the 0.8320 region, currently trading in the green at 0.8336.
Despite the uptick, bulls appear non-committal ahead of the BOE and ECB monetary policy decisions due Thursday, with the former likely to hike the interest rates for the second time in a row.
The ECB is likely to stand pat while dismissing the inflationary concerns. The central bank divergence is likely to limit the bullish potential in the cross.
Technically, the EUR/GBP cross is making headways to recapture the bearish 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 0.8346.
Further up, the recent range highs near 0.8360 will emerge as a powerful resistance for the optimists.
The next level to beat for bulls will be the 0.8400 round number.
EUR/GBP daily chart
However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the midline, warranting caution for bulls.
Therefore, selling resurgence could call for a retest of Tuesday’s low of 0.8318, below which 0.8300 could be probed.
That level is the critical horizontal trendline support on the daily time frame.
EUR/GBP additional levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8336
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.8333
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8347
|Daily SMA50
|0.8425
|Daily SMA100
|0.8463
|Daily SMA200
|0.8521
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.836
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8318
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8423
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8306
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8423
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8305
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8334
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8344
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8314
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8295
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8272
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8356
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.838
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8399
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
