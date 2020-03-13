EUR/GBP outlook is positive as the market has recently eroded its 200-day ma at 0.8741 and the 0.8786 September 2019 low. Karen Jones, an analyst at Commerzbank, takes a look at the technical picture of the pair.

Key quotes

“The Elliott wave count has turned more positive and dips lower are indicated to hold over the 0.8725/0.8645 pivot and while above here it will remain relatively stable.”

“The market has recently completed a base with a 0.8979 upside measured target.”

“Initial resistance is the 0.8891 25th July low en route to the 0.8979 measured target.”