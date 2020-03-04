EUR/GBP has tested and so far failed at its 200-day ma at .8745. The market is consolidating here and Karen Jones from Commerzbank would allow for a slide back into the .8610/.8580 zone.
Key quotes
“The market has recently eroded the key .8610 resistance and in doing so has completed a base with a .8979 upside measured target.”
“Above .8745 will target the .8786 20th September low and the .8891 25th July low en route to the .8979 measured target.”
“Nearby support is the 55-day ma at .8484 ahead of the near term uptrend at .8417. This guards .8332, the 24th February low.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes amid weaker US yields, Biden's lead
EUR/USD is trading at the higher ground as US yields drop and weigh on the dollar after the Fed´s cut. Earlier, the greenback gained ground as centrist Biden led the Democrats' Super Tuesday."
GBP/USD pressured below 1.2800 amid BOE speculation
GBP/USD is trading below 1.28, amid speculation that the BOE follows the Federal Reserve in announcing rate cuts to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis. Final UK Services PMI is 53.2 in February.
Forex Today: Biden boosts mood after Fed's coronavirus cut fails, critical US data eyed
Centrist Joe Biden is emerging as the new front-runner in the Democratic Party's "Super Tuesday" of primaries. Nevertheless, left-leaning Bernie Sanders has won California – the largest state – and the race continues.
Gold eases from weekly tops, down little around $1635 level
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from weekly tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1631 region during the early European session.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.