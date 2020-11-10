EUR/GBP plummets to over two-month lows, bears challenge 0.8900 mark

- EUR/GBP witnessed heavy selling for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
- The British pound was supported by renewed hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal.
- The emergence of fresh selling around the euro aggravated the bearish pressure.
The buying interest around the British pound picked up pace in the last hour and dragged the EUR/GBP cross to over two-month lows, around the 0.8900 round-figure mark.
The cross added to the previous day's losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The British pound's relative outperformance against its European counterpart could be attributed to the overnight encouraging Brexit-related headlines.
Britain and the EU resumed crucial negotiations in London on Monday. Reports indicated that the UK was open to a sensible compromise on fishing, while the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said they are redoubling their efforts to reach an agreement on the future EU-UK partnership.
It is worth reporting that negotiators are yet to find a compromise on key sticking points – the so-called level-playing field, fisheries and state-aid rules. Hence, the focus will remain on developments surrounding the Brexit saga, which will play a key role in influencing the sterling.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden fall over the past hour or so could further be attributed to the emergence of some fresh selling around the shared currency, which remained depressed following the release of weaker-than-expected German/Eurozone ZEW Survey.
It will now be interesting to see if the EUR/GBP cross is able to find any support at lower levels or continues with its downward trajectory further towards testing early September swing lows, around the 0.8865 region.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8922
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|0.8976
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9041
|Daily SMA50
|0.9073
|Daily SMA100
|0.9052
|Daily SMA200
|0.8922
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9048
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8975
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9069
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8946
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8984
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9003
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9021
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8951
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8927
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8878
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9024
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9073
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9097
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes
GBP/USD has topped 1.32, hitting the highest since early September after the UK reports a surprising drop in jobless claims and a better-than-expected increase in wages. Brexit and coronavirus developments are eyed.
EUR/USD falls below 1.18 as German data disappoints
EUR/USD has failed to hold onto covid vaccine-related gains and is falling after German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 39 points. US political developments are eyed.
XAU/USD’s recovery falters at $1890 amid bearish crossover
Gold stalls dead cat bounce amid bearish crossover on the hourly chart. Hourly RSI has turned flat within the bearish zone. A test of $1848 key support is back on the sellers’ radars.
Forex Today: Dollar drops with yields as markets calm from vaccine euphoria, US politics eyed
Markets are taking a breather from the euphoria seen on Monday after Pfizer announced a breakthrough on a coronavirus vaccine. The dollar is dropping alongside bond yields.
WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns
The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.