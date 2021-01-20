EUR/GBP plummets to mid-0.8800s, lowest since May 2020

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP witnessed some aggressive selling on Wednesday amid a strong pickup in the sterling.
  • The euro bulls remained on the sidelines ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision on Thursday.

A sudden pickup in the British pound dragged the EUR/GBP cross to eight-month lows, around mid-0.8800s during the first half of the European trading session.

Having repeatedly failed to capitalize on the attempted recovery this week, the cross witnessed aggressive selling on Wednesday and now seems set to resume its recent well-established bearish trend. The sterling remained unaffected by the imposition of more travel restrictions in the UK, instead got a lift following the release of hotter-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures.

According to the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS), UK headline CPI rose 0.6% YoY and 0.3% MoM in December. The readings well above the previous month's figures and surpassed consensus estimates. Adding to this, the core inflation (excluding food and energy items) arrived at +1.4% YoY during the reported month as against +1.1% booked in November and market expectations of +1.3%.

On the other hand, the shared currency struggled to benefit from a weaker tone surrounding the US dollar as investors seemed reluctant ahead of the ECB monetary policy meeting on Thursday. Bulls also refrained from placing fresh bets amid a delay in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Europe and the possibility for an extension of lockdown measures in Germany until February 15.

Meanwhile, the final version of the Eurozone CPI matched original estimates, with the headline figure coming in at -0.3% and the core gauge at +0.2% YoY rate for December. The data did little to move the euro or provide any meaningful impetus to the EUR/GBP cross. This, in turn, leaves traders at the mercy of the GBP price dynamics ahead of the key ECB event risk on Thursday.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8858
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 0.8894
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8982
Daily SMA50 0.8997
Daily SMA100 0.9035
Daily SMA200 0.8992
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8919
Previous Daily Low 0.8884
Previous Weekly High 0.9037
Previous Weekly Low 0.8866
Previous Monthly High 0.923
Previous Monthly Low 0.8929
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8905
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8897
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8879
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8864
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8844
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8914
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8934
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8949

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

