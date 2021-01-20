EUR/GBP plummets to mid-0.8800s, lowest since May 2020

- EUR/GBP witnessed some aggressive selling on Wednesday amid a strong pickup in the sterling.
- The euro bulls remained on the sidelines ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision on Thursday.
A sudden pickup in the British pound dragged the EUR/GBP cross to eight-month lows, around mid-0.8800s during the first half of the European trading session.
Having repeatedly failed to capitalize on the attempted recovery this week, the cross witnessed aggressive selling on Wednesday and now seems set to resume its recent well-established bearish trend. The sterling remained unaffected by the imposition of more travel restrictions in the UK, instead got a lift following the release of hotter-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures.
According to the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS), UK headline CPI rose 0.6% YoY and 0.3% MoM in December. The readings well above the previous month's figures and surpassed consensus estimates. Adding to this, the core inflation (excluding food and energy items) arrived at +1.4% YoY during the reported month as against +1.1% booked in November and market expectations of +1.3%.
On the other hand, the shared currency struggled to benefit from a weaker tone surrounding the US dollar as investors seemed reluctant ahead of the ECB monetary policy meeting on Thursday. Bulls also refrained from placing fresh bets amid a delay in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Europe and the possibility for an extension of lockdown measures in Germany until February 15.
Meanwhile, the final version of the Eurozone CPI matched original estimates, with the headline figure coming in at -0.3% and the core gauge at +0.2% YoY rate for December. The data did little to move the euro or provide any meaningful impetus to the EUR/GBP cross. This, in turn, leaves traders at the mercy of the GBP price dynamics ahead of the key ECB event risk on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8858
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|0.8894
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8982
|Daily SMA50
|0.8997
|Daily SMA100
|0.9035
|Daily SMA200
|0.8992
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8919
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8884
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9037
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8866
|Previous Monthly High
|0.923
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8929
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8905
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8879
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8864
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8844
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8914
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8934
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8949
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises amid improving market mood ahead of Biden's inauguration
EUR/USD has been advancing to around 1.2150 as the risk-on mood weighs on the safe-haven dollar. President-elect Biden is inaugurated later in the day and hopes of stimulus are high after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen's testimony.
GBP/USD tops 1.3650 on dollar weakness, as UK CPI beats
GBP/USD pierces 1.3650, edging higher after UK CPI beat with 0.6% in December. The US dollar retreats amid stimulus hopes as Biden prepares to become president. The UK’s accelerated vaccine campaign underpins sterling ahead of Bailey’s speech.
Gold: Bulls recapture 200-DMA ahead of Biden's inauguration
Gold prices are attempting to correct higher above 200-DMA. The metal cheers rising US inflation expectations amid hopes of a massive stimulus package under the incoming Biden administration.
Forex Today: Yellen's stimulus boosts sentiment ahead of Biden's inauguration, BOC, Bailey eyed
The market mood is cheerful with stocks and gold rising and the dollar retreating ahead of Biden's inauguration. Yellen has made the case for more stimulus, boosting sentiment.
US Dollar Index extends the drop to the 90.30 area, focus on US politics
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. its main competitors, remains on the back footing so far this week and slips back to the 90.30/25 band.