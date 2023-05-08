EUR/GBP pares intraday recovery gains, hangs near YTD low around 0.8725-30 area

- EUR/GBP struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday recovery from a fresh YTD low.
- The disappointing Eurozone data acts as a headwind for the Euro and caps the cross.
- Hawkish BoE expectations continue to underpin the GBP and warrant caution for bulls.
The EUR/GBP cross stages an intraday recovery from a fresh YTD low touched earlier this Monday, albeit struggles to capitalize on the move and attracts fresh sellers ahead of the mid-0.8700s. The cross retreats a few pips from the daily peak and is currently placed around a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 0.8725 region.
The shared currency's relative outperformance comes on the back of the overnight hawkish remarks by the European Central Bank's (ECB) governing council member and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the EUR/GBP cross. In fact, Dutch Central Bank President Klaas Knot said on Sunday that the ECB interest rate hikes are starting to have an effect, but more will be needed to contain inflation. Knot added that he still could support the lifting of rates to 5% from the current 3.25%, or even higher if inflation proves more persistent than he expects.
The intraday uptick, however, runs out of steam following the disappointing release of the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence index, which deteriorates more than expected to -13.1 in May from -8.7 booked the previous month. Moreover, the Current Situation Index fell to -9.0 from -2.3 in April, while the Expectations Index dropped to -19.0 in May, or its lowest level since December 2022. The data revived recession worries and caps the upside for the Euro. Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the British Pound caps gains for the EUR/GBP cross.
Firming expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will raise interest rates by 25 bps later this week on Thursday, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness, continue to boost demand for the Sterling Pound. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the EUR/GBP cross has formed a near-term bottom and positioning for any meaningful recovery ahead of the key central bank event risk. Nevertheless, spot prices, for now, seem to have snapped a three-day losing streak, though the setup warrants caution for bulls.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8728
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.8726
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.881
|Daily SMA50
|0.8811
|Daily SMA100
|0.882
|Daily SMA200
|0.8731
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8768
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8713
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8835
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8713
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8875
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8729
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8734
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8747
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8703
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8681
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8649
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8758
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.879
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8813
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
