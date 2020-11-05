- EUR/GBP''s upside capped at 0.9065, returns to 0.9000.
- The pound picks up after BoE's monetary policy decision.
Euro’s rally from 0.8945 low hit resistance at 0.9065 area on Thursday’s European session and the pair has traded lower ever since, returning to levels right above 0.9000 and turning negative on daily charts.
Pound picks up after BoE’s decision
The pound has regained lost ground despite the Bank of England’s decision of ramping up its bond-buying program by £150 billion increasing the total target to £895. Although the bank has signalled to further support, the QE increase has been less than the £200 billion suggested by some market reports while the issue of negative rates has been left aside.
The common currency jumped higher on Wednesday, as the EUR/USD rallied on the back of the blue shift in the US presidential elections. Biden’s lead over Trump on the race to the White house boosted appetite for risk increasing demand for the euro against a weakening US dollar.
Furthermore, the Sterling was hit by the standstill at the Brexit negotiations after UK representative, David Frost reiterated the postures are still far away in key issues. This has cooled down hopes of an imminent trade deal although the talks are expected to continue in London over the weekend, which keeps the doors open for a last-minute agreement to avoid an unorderly exit and protects the pound from dropping further.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9016
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.9021
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9051
|Daily SMA50
|0.9069
|Daily SMA100
|0.9053
|Daily SMA200
|0.8914
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9032
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8946
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9106
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8984
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8984
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8979
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8967
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8913
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.888
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9086
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9141
LIVE: Fed's Powell sounds upbeat as markets eye US elections
Additional vote counts from battleground states may determine if Biden or Trump win the presidency. Markets are surging on hopes for a decisive outcome. Fed Chair Powell is addressing the press after the Fed left rates unchanged. Live coverage.
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, holding onto gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate.
XAU/USD steady near $1,950 after Fed’s decision
Gold futures remain steady ner fresh seven-week hoghs at $1,950 after the Federal's Reserve released its monetary policy decision. The yellow metal has rallied on Thursday amid a strong risk appetite, with equity markets surging and the USD on the back foot.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.31 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.31 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Dollar’s sell-off continues as US election results are eyed.
WTI looks weaker, remains capped by $40.00
Crude oil prices trade on the defensive following a failed attempt to extend the recent rally beyond the $39.00 mark per barrel on a more convincing fashion.