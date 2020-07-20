EUR/GBP pares early gains to 3-week tops, steady above 0.9100 mark

- EUR/GBP gains some follow-through traction, though lacked any strong follow-through.
- The optimism over a deal on the EU’s recovery fund underpinned the shared currency.
- A modest pickup in the British pound kept a lid on any strong gains, at least for now.
The EUR/GBP cross quickly retreated around 30 pips from three-week tops, albeit has still managed to hold with modest daily gains just above the 0.9100 mark.
Following the previous session's modest pullback and an early dip to the 0.9080 region, the cross managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by the optimism over a firm compromise on the EU's proposed coronavirus recovery fund.
It is worth recalling that hardliners were reportedly ready to accept €390 billion in grants and €360 billion in loans. However, the European leaders have failed to reach an agreement on the package aimed at aiding the region’s worst-hit economies. This, in turn, held the euro bulls from placing any aggressive bet.
Adding to this, a goodish pickup in the demand for the British pound further contributed towards capping any strong gains for the EUR/GBP cross. Given that negotiations are set to extend to a fourth straight day on Monday, the incoming headlines will play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum on Monday.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9109
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.9093
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9038
|Daily SMA50
|0.8977
|Daily SMA100
|0.8911
|Daily SMA200
|0.8712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9135
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9058
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9135
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8946
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8864
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9105
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9087
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9056
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9018
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8979
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9132
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9172
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9209
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.