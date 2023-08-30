EUR/GBP oscillates in a narrow range above the 0.8600 mark, German CPI eyed

- EUR/GBP oscillates in a tight trading band around 0.8604 on Wednesday.
- The softer Eurozone data might convince the European Central Bank (ECB) to pause interest rates in its next meeting.
- Markets anticipate the odds of a rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in its September.
The EUR/GBP cross remains confined in the 0.8597-0.8607 range during the early European session on Wednesday. Market players await the release of the preliminary German Consumer Price Index for August. The cross currently trades around 0.8604, unchanged for the day.
The weaker-than-expected economic data from the Eurozone might convince the European Central Bank (ECB) to pause interest rates at its next meeting on September 14. That said, the September’s German Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey reported on Tuesday came in at -25.5 versus -24.6 prior and worse than the expectation of -24.3. Additionally, the Eurozone money supply fell for the first time since 2010 as private sector lending slowed and deposits fell.
ECB policymakers were split between an interest rate halt and further tightening. This week's publication of Eurozone inflation figures and the ECB's updated economic projections might provide signals about future monetary policy and give a clear direction to the EUR/GBP cross.
On the Pound Sterling front, the British Retail Consortium for August dropped to 6.9% year on year from 7.6% in July. According to the World Interest Rates Probabilities (WIRP) tool, markets are pricing in a 75% odds of a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in September. This, in turn, might limit the downside of the Pound Sterling and act as a headwind for EUR/GBP.
Looking ahead, traders will monitor the preliminary German Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August due on Wednesday. The annual and monthly CPI figures are expected to rise 6% and 0.3%, respectively. Also, the Eurozone CPI, Retail Sales, and the ECB Meeting Minutes will be released later this week. Traders will take cues and find trading opportunities around the EUR/GBP cross.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8604
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8605
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8586
|Daily SMA50
|0.8586
|Daily SMA100
|0.8643
|Daily SMA200
|0.8714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.861
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8565
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8586
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8493
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8701
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8504
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8593
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8582
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8577
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8549
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8532
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8622
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8638
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8666
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
